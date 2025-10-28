How the Chiefs Kept Rolling Over the Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs looked to continue their winning ways against the Washington Commanders in a Week 8 Monday Night Football showdown. The Commanders were without Jayden Daniels, which gave the Chiefs an extra edge over Washington before kickoff.
Kansas City brought in a strong offense and defense, coming off a shutout against the Las Vegas Raiders. But it was made very obvious before gameday, the Commanders are no Raiders, even without Daniels controlling the football.
Here's how all the action went down.
First Quarter
The Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to receive it in the second half, allowing Marcus Mariota and the Commanders' offense to take a shot at getting on the board early. But after nine plays, Mike Danna came away with an interception, as the Chiefs' defense picked up right where it left off from Week 7.
Patrick Mahomes and the offense took over, looking to continue their dominance on the offensive side of the ball. And similar to the Commanders' first drive, the Chiefs' first drive ended in an interception as well. There was a ball game brewing.
The Chiefs' defense kept it tight, forcing the Commanders to turn over on downs. With one minute left in the first quarter, Kansas City would take it to the second, starting on third and three.
Second Quarter
The quarter started with the Chiefs' second interception of the game, the second interception fumbled off tight end Travis Kelce's hands. Starting the game like this was uncommon, but it was nothing that would deter the confidence in Kansas City's mind.
The Chiefs' defense kept the team in the game, forcing another turnover. Kelce would start to make up for his caused interception by collecting two receptions, one for 31 yards, and getting the Chiefs in scoring position.
Kareem Hunt rushed into the end zone to cap off a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a touchdown. Harrison Butker added the extra point, and the Chiefs went up 7-0.
But in a great throw by Mariota, and a little help from replay assistance, Washington answered back with a touchdown of their own. Tied 7-7 with less than a minute before halftime.
Halftime: 7-7
Third Quarter
The Chiefs utilized getting the ball first to start the half by marching into the end zone to give Kansas City the 14-7 lead after the extra point was good. Hunt scored the touchdown, his second of the game.
Washington punted the ball away, the first punt of the game, in their rebuttal, setting up Kansas City to make this a two-score game. Kelce tied Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in Chiefs franchise history with 83. Pushing the lead to 21-7 Chiefs.
The Chiefs' defense continued to be a brick wall, holding the Commanders off the scoreboard again. In fact, the defense shut out Washington for the second quarter of the game.
4th Quarter
Mahomes and company pushed their consecutive offensive streak of 28 points or more to five games in a row, 28-7 Chiefs. The Chiefs' offense continues to prove that they're still the Kansas City Chiefs.
The experience and veteran leadership from Patrick Mahomes once again continue to aid the Chiefs' offense. Then you add in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, among others, this Chiefs team might be good until they don't want to be anymore.
At the end of the day, things keep turning up Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts by visiting our Facebook page (here).