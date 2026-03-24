Bain Dominated 4 NFL Tackles To Earn Chiefs Consideration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Stats can be deceiving but there are a few that fit a unique defense Steve Spagnuolo defense.

Over the last five years, David Bailey and Rueben Bain are the only NFL prospects to reach 80 quarterback pressures and 35 run stops while winning at least 21 percent of their pass rushes.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s according to analyst Price Carter, who uncovered those three indicators that should accurately gauge an edge rusher’s ability to succeed in the NFL, especially with what Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen ask of their defensive ends. While Bailey should be gone before the Chiefs are on the clock at 9, Bain could be there.

And don’t expect Kansas City to shy away simply because the Miami defensive end has short arms. A year ago, the Chiefs didn’t seem concerned when they took Ashton Gillotte. The defensive end was the highest-drafted edge rusher with arms shorter than 32 inches (31 and 7/8).

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The thing I keep coming back to with Bain,” Carter said Monday night on the Intangibles podcast, “he has been playing with the length concerns his entire career. ACC, SEC, these teams that he's playing, those are all NFL-esque players; these aren't nobodies. I get they're not all going to be playing on Sunday, but there's a good chunk of them that are at least in that breath to be able to be a draftable player, and he still was incredibly dominant.

“I just think that this particular player, I think his profile, if you're factoring in everything, I think the thresholds is something that you might throw out for this. I get it, but I certainly can't put them on a do-not-draft list … If he had 34-inch arms, I think he's pick No. 2.”

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Instead, Bain’s arms measured 30 and 7/8 inches – a full inch shorter than Gillotte. But what Bain put on film is what keeps teams like the Chiefs still interested. While some teams hold tightly to thresholds – like refusing to draft edge rushers with arms shorter than 32 inches – expect Kansas City to weigh the Bain decision all the way up to Roger Goodell announcing they’re on the clock.

After all, Veach didn’t win three Super Bowls by listening to critics label Patrick Mahomes an outlier, an unconventional Kliff Kingsbury quarterback whose game didn’t translate to the NFL. Veach stood on the table for Mahomes, persuading the Chiefs to trade up and take him at No. 10 in 2017.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) brings down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There are plenty of front offices that will remove Bain from their boards. No NFL team drafted an edge rusher with arms shorter than 32 inches over the entire 2023 and 2024 drafts, so the narrative is strong. But Bain’s silent film will cause at least one team to take him in top 10, despite the arm length.

And speaking of that silent film, here are four future NFL offensive tackles Bain and his short arms dominated in college.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blake Miller, Clemson

Miami 28, Clemson 20 (double overtime), Oct. 21, 2023 – Bain posted two sacks, one of which forced a fumble that ended a second-quarter drive. In overtime, Bain had five tackles over two Clemson drives, including his second sack, to spur Miami to victory. Miller is considered a top-50 pick in the 2026 draft.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (OL02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Austin Barber, Florida

Miami 26, Florida 7, Sept. 20, 2025 – Bain split a fourth-quarter sack with Akheem Mesidor, one of his seven tackles on the day, to force a turnover on downs. Opening holes all day, he helped the Hurricanes pile up seven sacks and hold DJ Lagway to just 61 yards on 12 of 23 passing. Barber is considered by many a Day 2 selection and future NFL starter.

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Miami 27, Notre Dame 24, Aug. 31, 2025 – First, Bain helped limit Jeremiyah Love to just 33 yards, tackling him three times. But in the fourth quarter, Bain might’ve firmly solidified his top-10 selection. In a tight game, he posted both a sack and interception of C.J. Carr to ice the Miami victory. Wagner is projected as a Day 3 selection next month.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Miami 45, Boston College 20, Nov. 24, 2023 – Bain helped the Hurricanes produce two interceptions, both in the fourth quarter. He also added a sack in that final period. Chicago selected Trapilo in the second round (56th overall) of the 2025 draft and he started six games as a rookie.