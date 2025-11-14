Why The Chiefs’ Record Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the outside looking in. That is something he has not said about the Chiefs at this point in a season in a long time. Usually, when we are talking about the Chiefs, they are in first place in the AFC, and they are looking to keep their spot at the top of the AFC.
That is not the case for them this season, but there is still time for the Chiefs this season to make a run. That is what they are hoping to do and get back to the playoffs, where they know they can do a lot of damage.
The Chiefs currently sit at 5-4 as they head into Week 11. This week, the Chiefs have their hands full with their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, in a massive divisional game. This game will go a long way for the Chiefs to see if they can win their tenth straight AFC West title. That has been something that the Chiefs have won that has set them up for success in the playoffs. That is in jeopardy this week. With the Broncos sitting with an 8-2 record, a loss for the Chiefs could put the West out of reach.
Head coach Andy Reid is good at the game after his teams have a bye. That is where some of his best work is. He has more time to get ready for the opponent, and that is good news for the Chiefs. It is going to be a tough test for the Chiefs as they will have to travel to Mile High and deal with everything that is tough about playing in Denver.
Despite everything that the Chiefs face ahead of them, they are still contenders this season. If there is one thing we learned during the Chiefs dynasty, it is that you never count out this team that is led by Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) Contender
"Despite a slow start to the season and a loss to Buffalo entering their bye, the 5-4 Chiefs remain one of the most well-rounded, battle-tested squads with all of their goals still within reach," said Mike Jones of The Athletic.
The offense has regained its potency, and the defense still has playmakers at every level.
The second-half schedule plays out favorably for Kansas City (road games at Denver, Dallas, Tennessee and Las Vegas and home games against Indianapolis, Houston, the Chargers and Denver). After going an uncharacteristic 0-4 in one-score games during the first half of the season, Patrick Mahomes and company seem likely to flip the script in these late-season games, where experience matters. "
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).