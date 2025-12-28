Patrick Mahomes’ Final Grades from 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, suffered an injury that concluded the Chiefs' disappointing 2025 season, resulting in him and the team watching the playoffs from home.

Since Mahomes has been out, the Chiefs have looked like a completely different team. When Mahomes was active, despite the team having struggles, they still had a chance to win, purely because Mahomes was on the field. But the franchise will have to wait for 2026 to get him back.

But instead of mourning the season for what it's been, let's take a look at how Mahomes graded out this season against other quarterbacks, with a little help from Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic Feature.

Grading Mahomes

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Passing

In 14 games played, his lowest number of games played since 2019, Mahomes collected 3,587 passing yards. In his passing game, he ranks 19th out of the 42 qualified quarterbacks in that statistic, earning an overall passing grade of 70.7.

Current Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun revealed that Mahomes has been in contact with him since his season ended.

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (13) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterbacks coach David Girardi (left to right) pose for a photo after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I’ve talked to Pat (Mahomes) and most of it is just lighthearted, but I know he’s (Patrick

Mahomes) rooting for me. He’s got his own thing going on right now with rehab and stuff, so I know he’s rooting for me," Oladokun said prior to taking on the Denver Broncos on Christmas.

Rushing

Mahomes' wheels were on full display all season long, as a weak running back room forced the two-time MVP to hold onto the football more often than head coach Andy Reid had called for. However, his rushing numbers moved the offense more times than not, as he set a new career-high in rushing yards.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Collecting 422 yards this season with his legs, PFF sees Mahomes as the second-best quarterback when it comes to that area of offense. Earning an overall rushing grade of 86.7, he's consistently stayed a top-two running quarterback in the league two years in a row.

Overall Grade

Combining what he did on the field with passing and rushing the football, on top of being sacked 34 times, tossing 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Mahomes earned an overall grade of 76 for his 2025 season.

While it isn't the most impressive grade, Mahomes put the team on his back this year, which resulted in the weight collapsing on top of him, figuratively and literally. It's his lowest grade since 2020.

Don’t get shut out, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve already identified the Web’s best source for free and in-depth news. Now, don’t miss out on an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest each day, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.