Reid Can Establish Unique Wins Record Next Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As painful as the Chiefs’ season has been, they can still salvage something for their head coach with a win next week in Las Vegas.

While Denver looks to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Chiefs and Raiders will be playing for final draft position.

Since the Raiders moved to Allegiant Stadium in 2020, Reid has six wins at the facility. That 6-0 mark includes the venue’s only postseason game, Kansas City’s dramatic 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024.

Reid is tied for the stadium’s all-time wins record, and can break the tie with a victory to end the 2025 season.

Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce, former Raiders head coaches, also have six wins at the stadium. Jon Gruden registered three wins there and Rich Bisaccia, who replaced Gruden in 2021, won three more that season before McDaniels took over the following season.

Most wins by NFL head coaches, Allegiant Stadium

6 Andy Reid 6 Antonio Pierce 6 Josh McDaniels 4 Jon Gruden 3 Rich Bisaccia

Current Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has just one win at home this season, his 20-10 victory over the Titans in Week 6. The Raiders on Sunday are hosting the New York Giants in a game between 2-13 teams, each of whom enters having lost nine in a row. The loser of that contest has an inside track at the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 draft.

Potentially another historic game

Sunday also could go down as the final NFL game in the 13-year career of Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs’ Christmas night loss to Denver, the tight end talked glowingly about the only head coach he’s ever known. Kelce and Reid each joined the Chiefs in 2013, Kelce as a third-round draft choice and Reid hired as the new Kansas City coach.

Specifically, Kelce spoke on how Reid has shaped players’ ability to lead other players.

“Man, it's something like second nature at this point,” Kelce said after Thursday’s game. “I've followed big Coach Andy Reid, baby, and he's done it the right way. He's done it with integrity. He's done it with a lot of love and a lot of care for the people around him, not only just players, but coaches as well.

“You’ve seen the coaches underneath go other places, have success. He tries to build everybody and make everybody the best possible, player, coach or whatever their position is in the building. And it's just second nature to me at this point, following his lead, making sure that I'm doing everything I can to keep everybody focused, locked in, having fun and trying to win football games.”

