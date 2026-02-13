Derek Carr Addresses Reports About Potentially Coming Out of Retirement

The quarterback carousel could get a bit more interesting this offseason.

Before the Super Bowl, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that quarterback Derek Carr would consider coming out of retirement for the right situation.

On Thursday, Carr confirmed reports during his podcast, Home Grown With David and Derek Carr. He said, “Would I do it? Absolutely I would do it. I told you two things. I’d have to be healthy and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl. Obviously that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy.”

Carr surprisingly retired last offseason after suffering a shoulder injury. He opted against having another surgery and retired from the NFL. David notably said on the podcast that his brother is healthy, seemingly opening the door further for a potential return.

A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2014, Carr played 11 seasons in the NFL. Carr spent the majority of his career with the Raiders, helping them reach the playoffs twice before closing out the final two seasons of his career on the Saints. He retired after making four Pro Bowls and amassing 41,245 passing yards and 257 touchdowns.

With a weak quarterback draft class and free agency class, Carr could certainly draw interest from a number of quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The question will be if he finds any of those potential spots attractive enough to come out of retirement.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated