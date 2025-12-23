Reid, Jones Pitch Unity on New Chiefs Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A month ago, the Chiefs had just lost a fumble deep in Colts territory. A crushing fourth-quarter turnover, Kansas City’s only fumble lost this season, it deflated an entire city.

But only for a minute.

Chris Jones used the television timeout to awaken the Arrowhead Stadium faithful. Feeding off that energy, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill threw the NFL’s leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, for a 2-yard loss. Indianapolis had to punt from its own end zone, a critical stop in the Chiefs’ 23-20 overtime victory.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Man, we're in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium,” Jones said enthusiastically Tuesday, a day after the Chiefs announced they would move across the border to Kansas in 2031. “Anytime you step in Arrowhead, man, it's fun. You feel the love, you feel the energy, and then you're playing for something greater than yourself.”

Always in tune with public perception, Jones was empathetic on Tuesday. He said his effort on Christmas night against Denver (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). He said a lot of kids will be in the stadium for the first time, and even acknowledged how much money fans spend to watch the Chiefs in person.

“I think you owe it to them to give your all and play your best,” Jones said, wearing his customized Kansas City, Missouri, ballcap.

Andy Reid said perspective is important and he knows the Chiefs will replicate Arrowhead’s signature noise when it builds a $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County in time for 2031.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“And it doesn't matter if it's here or Kansas,” Reid said Tuesday, “we're not moving to Florida or somewhere. I mean, we're right here. So, we've always had Kansas people come here to the Missouri side, and it'll be likewise, the other way. So that's the beautiful thing about it.

“Plus, it’ll be a beautiful facility, and something the fans will be very proud of. It'll be definitely loud, and it'll be exciting times there.”

Sep 28, 2003; Orchard Park, NY, USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) carries the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Pierson Prioleau (23) at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Reid went through a stadium transition early in his head-coaching career, when the Eagles worked with Philadelphia and Pennsylvania to build Lincoln Financial Field and replace Veterans Stadium.

Jones says he won't be playing in 2031

Jones has seen plenty of NFL stadiums rise and fall, too. Tabbed Tuesday morning as a Pro Bowler for the seventh time, Jones said he appreciates the history of Arrowhead and noted chairman Clark Hunt told the Chiefs that his father, founder Lamar Hunt, was all about evolving.

Jones just hopes the Chiefs remember him, maybe with a couple perks, six years from now when they cut the ribbon.

Nov 20, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; KKansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) is introduced before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium. Tampa Bay won 19-17.

“Listen, man, it's a lot of history in that stadium,” Jones said. “These fans are loyal. They've been loyal since knee high. And whatever they do, that's 2031 … how many years is that away?

“Yeah, I won't be playing then. I won't be playing, man. I hope I have a seat somewhere, in a suite or somewhere. Wherever they play, to build this thing. But, oh man, that's so far away, but so close. And whatever they do, wherever we play at for the next few years now, I'd be appreciative. I have so much love for Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas.”

