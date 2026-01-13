Chiefs’ Reid Now Holds This Unique Distinction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Entering the 2025 season, Andy Reid’s tenure in Kansas City was a spring chicken compared to the reigns of Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh and John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, Reid stands alone.

After Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Steelers, a title he’d held since 2007, the Kansas City head coach now owns the NFL’s longest active tenure. Entering Year 14 in 2026, Reid said last month that he’s not planning to retire and, unless he gets a really late call from Clark Hunt, Reid’s mustache, glasses and aggressive mindset will be back on the sidelines.

“No, listen, I think I'm coming back, right?” Reid said Dec. 29. “If they'll have me back. You never know in this business. So that's, you know, that's a tough one, but I plan on it, yeah.”

Updated longest active tenures

The league’s list of longest active tenures is now dominated by Reid and Sean McVay coaching trees.

Longest tenured NFL coaches ...



1) Andy Reid, Chiefs (2013)

t-2) Sean McDermott, Bills; Sean McVay, Rams; Kyle Shanahan, 49ers (2017)

t-5) Matt LaFleur, Packers; Zac Taylor, Bengals (2019)

t-7) Dan Campbell, Lions; Nick Sirianni, Eagles (2021)

t-9) Todd Bowles, Bucs; Kevin… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2026

Sean McDermott, Buffalo’s coach since 2017 and a longtime Reid assistant in Philadelphia, is now tied for No. 2 with McVay and Kyle Shanahan (entering Year 10). Matt LaFleur and Zac Taylor, both in charge of their respective teams since 2019, are former McVay assistants.

This actually marks the second time in Reid’s remarkable career, without question destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in which he’s held the title of longest active tenure. In his last season with the Eagles, ironically the last time before 2025 he’d posted a losing record, he also held that distinction. That season, 2012, was his 14th with the Eagles.

Hunt hired Reid to lead the Chiefs in January 2013.

Oldest head coaches

Reid, who turns 68 in March, is also now the league’s oldest active head coach after the Las Vegas Raiders fired Pete Carroll, 74, last week. When John Harbaugh, 63, is hired by another team, he’ll become the second-oldest. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles, 62, is a month older than Denver’s Sean McVay.

Like McDermott, Harbaugh is also a longtime former Reid assistant with the Eagles.

Reid’s contract, future

Reportedly, Reid is the league’s highest-paid head coach. His current contract, a $100 million extension signed in the spring of 2024 after he led the Chiefs to the NFL’s first Super Bowl repeat victory since 2004, pays him on average $20 million per season.

Reid’s current deal expires after the 2029 season, but as he said, no one ever knows in this business. What’s fascinating is whether the Chiefs would ever “trade” Reid in the same way the Raiders sent Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay before the 2002 season.

The Steelers left open that possibility on Tuesday, noting that Tomlin informed Art Rooney II that the coach decided to step down. His contract remains in the Steelers’ possession and any team looking to hire him now could be subject to compensating Pittsburgh in some form, historically draft picks.

