Chiefs’ Reid Addresses Retirement Rumors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Clark Hunt removing him as head coach after his first losing season on the Chiefs’ sideline.

That’s the only reason Andy Reid would not return as head coach. In other words, if the decision were left up to Reid, he’ll return to the lead the team in 2026.

“No, listen, I think I'm coming back, right?” Reid said Monday afternoon. “If they'll have me back. You never know in this business. So that's, you know, that's a tough one, but I plan on it, yeah.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Balancing body of work with forgettable 2025 season

It was Reid’s humble way of communicating his strong desire to return, contrary to retirement rumors that have percolated over the back half of the Chiefs’ dismal season.

Despite that uncharacteristic slide this season, Reid’s body of work is remarkable. His 307 wins rank fourth all-time behind Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and George Halas (324).

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meet on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The only NFL head coach to win 100 games with multiple franchises, Reid has missed the playoffs just twice over his 13 seasons in Kansas City, 2014 and now 2025. He’s guided NFL teams to six total Super Bowl berths, with three victories.

However, Kansas City this season has crashed, badly. The Chiefs have spiraled since the calendar flipped to November, losing seven of their last eight. That stretch includes a current five-game losing streak. The Chiefs’ only second-half win was a 23-20 overtime victory over the Colts on Nov. 23.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When injuries multiplied

Four days later on Thanksgiving in Dallas, a cavalcade of injuries began to erode Reid’s offensive line. Before the fourth quarter of that 31-28 loss to the Cowboys, the Chiefs had lost both starting tackles, Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor, to season-ending injuries.

Kansas City needs a season-ending win at Las Vegas – where Reid won his last Super Bowl and has never lost in six games -- to avoid its longest losing streak under Reid. The only other time the Chiefs lost five in a row was early in the 2015 season before rebounding from a 1-6 start to advance all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Dec 27, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Karlos Dansby (56) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And that’s one of countless reasons why Hunt wouldn’t move on from Reid at the end of this season. His ability to rebound is second to none. He also the critical ingredient in any NFL rebound, the unequivocal trust of his players.

“You go through ups and downs in seasons,” Travis Kelce said after Thursday’s loss. “You find yourself in situations where you gotta circle the wagons, dig yourself out of a hole.

“And I know Coach Reid from Day 1 has always been that guy that's going to lead us through all of that, and be the main one that raises his hand and says, ‘I need to be better for you.’ Put the accountability on him, even when it may not be that.”

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve nailed the Web’s best place for free and in-depth Chiefs information. Now, don’t miss a FREE newsletter. Get the latest news emailed each day, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.