Who the Chiefs Would Be Better Off Without

The Kansas City Chiefs need this to be a successful offseason if they have any hope of their dynasty getting back to full power. Missing the playoffs in 2025 might not mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but for now, the Chiefs should be treating it as if the sky is falling.

Patrick Mahomes is too talented a quarterback to be missing the playoffs, especially when the AFC was as open as it has been for a long time. Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs' coaching staff have to look at their players carefully and decide which ones contribute the most to their team.

Top Cut Candidates

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article about the top players each team should cut this offseason. For the Chiefs, their signing of Kristian Fulton didn't work out as they had hoped, and he's now a prime candidate to be cut from their team.

"Kristian Fulton has bounced around the league in the last three seasons after a strong start to his NFL career. The former second-round pick signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs last offseason, but was a healthy scratch at times during 2025 while also dealing with an ankle injury", said Valentine.

I had hope for Fulton after he had an impressive season cut short by injury for the Los Angeles Chargers. He played even fewer games for the Chiefs than he did with them, and didn't do much whenever he did get playing time. In the eight games he played, he only notched 16 tackles and defended against six passes.

Their secondary had needed help too, and Fulton's two-year deal showed faith from the Chiefs' front office that he was to be a big part of that help. A year later, it looks like they misjudged how talented he was. A new free agent should never be a healthy scratch for any NFL team ever, especially for one that's trying to compete now.

"A fresh free-agent signing being a healthy scratch is ominous. Cutting Fulton would incur an $8 million dead cap hit, but would also save $5 million against the cap. Things haven’t worked out for Fulton, who played just 208 snaps for Kansas City in 2025".

Steve Spagnuolo is looking to get their defense back into form next season. They can't afford to use up a roster spot on a player who isn't going to play and doesn't have high potential. I would be surprised if he's on the Chiefs roster next season.

