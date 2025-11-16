Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Reveal Inactives for Sunday Division Showdown

Full inactive lists for both teams.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; General view of a flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; General view of a flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
DENVER, Colo. – Kristian Fulton, Elijah Mitchell and Jaylon Moore are active for the Chiefs.

Those are the key takeaways from Kansas City’s inactives list, released 90 minutes before kickoff. The Chiefs (5-4) are visiting the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) in an AFC West showdown.

Both Fulton and Mitchell, unrestricted free agents from this past offseason, have been inactive for most of the season. Fulton is expected to play his first game since Week 2 while Mitchell should make his Chiefs debut.

kristian fulto
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fulton, a 5-11, 197-pound cornerback out of LSU, missed much of training camp after offseason knee surgery. Kansas City had hoped to insert Fulton into its starting lineup to begin the season. Fulton injured his ankle in the Week 2 loss against the Eagles and, after returning to health, has been a healthy scratch the last several weeks.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo obviously feels comfortable with him back on the field. Now in his sixth NFL season, Fulton has played for both the Titans and Chargers. Cornerback Joshua Williams is inactive for the first time this season.

elijah mitchell, patrick mahome
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell (25) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mitchell is expected to play his first NFL game since Super Bowl 58, when he played for San Francisco in a loss to the Chiefs. Starter Isiah Pacheco (knee) will miss a second straight game, and Mitchell will provide depth against the Broncos in addition to rookie Brashard Smith.

Moore, who has started the past four games at left tackle while rookie Josh Simmons (personal) was away from the team, was added to the injury report three hours before kickoff on Sunday. Moore (illness) was seen on the field during early pregame warmups with athletic trainers and was deemed healthy enough to at least dress.

pat surtai
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver, meanwhile, will play without four key players. Two starters, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain (pectoral) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (illness), will sit out Sunday. So will reserve tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and backup outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring).

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Joshua Williams

RB Isiah Pacheco

WR Jalen Royals

TE Jared Wiley

OL Hunter Nourzad

Denver Broncos

CB Pat Surtain

LB Alex Singleton

LB Jonah Elliss

TE Nate Adkins

DE Sai’Vion Jones

DL Jordan Jackson

T Geron Christian

