Chiefs Could Be Preparing to Deploy Surprise RB Sunday
DENVER, Colo. – The Chiefs were conspicuously absent on Saturday afternoon’s NFL transactions. And considering that they’ve already declared out Isiah Pacheco, that signals a strong possibility.
Running back Elijah Mitchell could make his Chiefs debut on Sunday in Denver (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). And that’s an interesting development because it’s a potential curve ball for the Broncos, who own the NFL’s No. 3 defense both in points and yards allowed.
Kansas City had until 3 p.m. CT on Saturday to determine which players, if any, the team would elevate from the practice squad. And because the Chiefs elevated no one, including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mitchell is likely to be up for the first time.
Asked Monday why the Chiefs opted to elevate Edwards-Helaire, Andy Reid said they were more comfortable with that route.
“Yeah, so we really like Elijah,” Reid said Monday. “Obviously, or he wouldn't be here, but I think that makes a big statement there.
“But Clyde knows all the protections. He knows all that. Not only does he know it but he's done it. So, we've seen him do it. So, there's a comfort. There was a comfort there. Not that Elijah doesn't. He's a very sharp kid. So, we’ve seen our guy do it. That was the only reason why.”
Protecting Mahomes should decide the game
If the Chiefs are planning to activate Mitchell, they must be comfortable with his protections. They’re going to need to protect Patrick Mahomes better than any game this season, considering the Broncos lead the NFL by a wide margin with 46 sacks.
Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal and got $1.35 million guaranteed to join the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in March, has been inactive for all nine games. He’s been on the 53-man roster since the final cuts in August.
Instead of activating Mitchell for the first time on Nov. 2, the Chiefs in Buffalo elevated Edwards-Helaire. Kansas City’s former first-round selection, the running back had 7 yards on two carries.
Hunt, Smith and Mitchell?
Kareem Hunt is again expected to start at running back for Kansas City, with rookie Brashard Smith available as well.
Kansas City is down a running back after Pacheco injured his MCL during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 win over the Commanders.
Edwards-Helaire, re-signed in August, played in his first Kansas City game since his four offensive snaps in the Super Bowl 58 win over the 49ers two years ago.
