4 Shocking Notes in Wake of Chiefs’ Latest Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Oladokun has gone viral this weekend for apparently sounding exactly like Patrick Mahomes in his postgame press conference.

It’s no surprise. Oladokun has spent much of his football life with Mahomes in the Chiefs’ quarterbacks room over the last four years.

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (13) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterbacks coach David Girardi (left to right) pose for a photo after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Oladokun also struggled against the Broncos this season. In the 20-13 loss on Thursday, Denver limited Oladokun to just 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 of 22 passing (59.1 percent).

None of those 13 completions traveled 10-or-more yards in the air, according to Next Gen Stats.

Here are three more mind-blowing numbers directly or indirectly related to the Chiefs’ loss on Christmas night.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a run during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kelce got lion’s share

Travis Kelce, who may have played his final Arrowhead Stadium game on Thursday, didn’t have a ton of yards but he got a ton of Oladokun’s share. In fact, per Next Gen Stats, his 54.5 percent of Kansas City’s receiving yards (36 of 66) marked the highest for an individual Chiefs player this season.

Kelce’s 36 yards still led the team, as did his six targets and five receptions. But when paired up against reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Pat Surtain, seven times according to NGS, Kelce had two targets and one catch for 11 yards.

Chiefs in rare company, and not in good way

The 2025 Chiefs are just the second team in NFL history to finish below .500 the year after winning at least 15 games. Kansas City went 15-2 last season, 15-1 in games the team was trying to win. The only other team in that category is the 2016 Carolina Panthers, who were 15-1 in 2015 before going 6-10 the following year.

That 2015 season also was the last time a team other than the Chiefs won the AFC West. Denver captured the division en route to its Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers.

Dec 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets sacked in the fourth quarter by the Atlanta Falcons defense at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Stunning NFL parity

From Nov. 1, 2022, to the end of the '24 regular season, both Kansas City and Detroit held a share of the league's best record (35-9, .795). Neither team reached the playoffs in 2025, after Detroit’s loss to the Vikings earlier on Christmas Day.

NFL Division Leaders:

• QB with 0 Playoff wins

• QB with 0 Playoff wins

• QB with 0 Playoff wins

• QB with 0 Playoff wins

• QB with 0 Playoff wins

• QB with 1 Playoff win

• QB who never gets any respect

• QB who is 42-years-old



1 year without the Chiefs.

Complete chaos. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 27, 2025

And on Saturday night in Green Bay, Baltimore could be eliminated, too. A Ravens loss would continue a stunning NFL trend. Of the seven teams with the most wins in 2024, five could be eliminated by the time the NFL wakes up on Sunday.

Only the Eagles, the first NFC East team to repeat as division champion since Andy Reid guided Philadelphia to four straight (2001-04), and Bills are in the playoffs.

