Reviewing Travis Kelce's Production Through Week 9
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how well veteran tight end Travis Kelce has done to help the Chiefs this season.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster before the Bills game.
Q: Does the offense feel like they are working on all levels?
SMITH-SCHUSTER: “Yeah, I think we have a great system here. Between our offense, especially with
(Head) Coach (Andy Reid) putting the game plan together and us going out there and executing. I think he (Coach Reid) puts us in the best situation to go out there to perform at our best.
Entirely, I don’t think it’s just our offense. I think it’s our defense too and our special teams. They set up the field positioning and set us up to put us in great position to go down and score. And also, just momentum changers. I think it takes all three teams to make it happen.”
Q: Do you see yourself as an intangible guy?
SMITH-SCHUSTER: “Yeah, I think being here and playing with (Travis) Kelce, he’s (Travis Kelce) been a guy that I kind of learn a lot of just ball. It’s fun, I think being on the field with him you kind of learn so much but at the same time, I can see myself being in the role, being intangible.
"Being able to work where I need to be worked at. I feel like I’m in a role right now where, wherever (Head) Coach (Andy Reid) needs to play me at to fill that void and make the best of it.”
Q: On the aggressiveness of the offense.
SMITH-SCHUSTER: “Yeah, I think (Head) Coach (Andy Reid) believes in us and our mentality. As a group, when we’re in a huddle and its fourth and one (or) fourth and inches, it’s like there’s no question in doubt we’re going to get this first down and we all truly believe that. We believe in our running backs to make the play."
"It’s the belief that we’re going to be aggressive every single play and especially on those fourth and inches because one, it keeps the drive momentum going, but it also, as a defense, and vice versa too, it’s just kind of like that momentum just kind of crushes them. I think for us, it’s just more so making our plays and getting those stops.”
