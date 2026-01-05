Rookie Williams Reflects on Impressive Season-Finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kenny Pickett woke up on Monday morning with a nice bruise on his back, and Nohl Williams didn’t screw it up this time.

Williams introduced himself to the Raiders’ starting quarterback in extremely rude fashion late in the first quarter of Sunday’s season finale. It was the rookie’s first career sack, but to get there, he needed to first make a mistake.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I got that same play in practice,” Williams told Mitch Holthus on the team’s postgame show, “and I messed up, actually. I didn't trigger. And so, I took the coaching points, and I'm like, ‘Oh, wow, this is the play.’ Like, if they block up two, I gotta go.

“So, that was my opportunity. Thank goodness I made the mistake early, and I capitalized in the game. So, good coaching and I capitalized on an opportunity.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Speaking of capitalizing

He capitalized all season long. And if there was any question as to which Chiefs rookie authored the best season, Williams ended all doubts on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Kansas City’s third-round selection (85th overall) in April, Williams closed his rookie year with six tackles and a pair of pass breakups. After his initial career sack, which helped force a first-quarter punt, he broke up a third-down pass intended for Tyler Lockett.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs sniffed out a fake punt on the next play and set up their offense with prime field position. Defensively, the Chiefs finished the year on a positive note and gave a lot of players like Williams some significant experience.

“It was great to get the young guys some playing time,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “If there was a positive to take out of this whole thing, I would tell you that's probably the biggest positive there.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Shutting down another wide receiver

Williams was the biggest positive, though. And on Sunday, he helped to shut down another talented NFL wide receiver, Tre Tucker, limiting him to just 30 yards on two receptions.

“It was really big,” Williams added. “I knew they were going to test me throwing the ball wise. Because, last week, I had maybe a couple opportunities. But this one, I was more sticky in coverage, for sure.

“And going against great receivers, No. 1 (Tucker), and Tyler Lockett, the vet, those are good guys. I respect them, and it was good competition out there.”

Williams nearly posted his first career interception, too, early in the fourth quarter. However, he wasn’t immune to Kansas City’s rash of drops, and couldn’t corral Aidan O’Connell’s pass. It marked the 10th time this season the Chiefs have dropped an interception.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Overall, though, Williams from start to finish rewarded Steve Spagnuolo’s trust. He’s more than ready to take the next step toward a blindingly bright future, and he already has a plan.

“The offseason is all about matching the playbook for me,” Williams said. “Building up my body, make sure I'm more flexible, more agile, faster. And just make sure my sense of cerebralness, everything's tight, and I'm ready to go for OTAs.”

