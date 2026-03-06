Chiefs Schedule Their First Top-30 Visit

Kansas City has their hands full before the 2026 NFL Draft next month. Between now until then, NFL teams are scheduling top-30 visits between the team and potential draft prospects.

Organizations will use these visits as a chance to get to know the players more and have personal workouts.

The Chiefs have officially scheduled their first top-30 visit before the draft. Florida DT Caleb Banks will be the first prospect to visit with Kansas City. Banks has had a looming injury with his left foot, so the Chiefs will likely be looking into that with a medical evaluation.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although the hesitation is there, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had the utmost respect for his possible partner on the defensive line. During the NFL Scouting Combine, Banks was interviewed about who he compares himself to in the league.

“Definitely after Chris Jones. For sure. The athleticism that he has, just how he carries himself, he’s a dog,” Banks said.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He is projected to be a late first-round to early second-round pick in April, and the Chiefs have options at both spots.

After a trade this week sending All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles, Kansas City will have the 9th and 29th pick in the first round, while also still holding on to the 40th pick early on day two of the draft.

What Caleb Banks adds to the Chiefs

The former Florida DT is a 6-foot-6 monster up front. With a 5.04 40-yard dash at 327 lbs, he has showed that he has elite speed at his size.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it comes to where Banks could be drafted, the McDuffie trade allowed for Kansas City to pick up a late first-round pick. At the 29th pick, the team now has the possibility to use either that pick straight up, or they can leverage that and the 40th pick to move up in the draft and take him.

With the Chiefs using their first top-30 visit on the defensive tackle, it is obvious that the team has major interest in him.

Last year, Kansas City was one of the top defensive teams against the run, but they struggled at getting to the quarterback. With Banks alongside Chris Jones, the team would have some serious threats on the inside.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After tying for 22nd in the league in sacks, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be looking for anyone that can help his defense generate pressure, and Banks could be that solution.

“I feel like we kind of had similar traits. I’m not there all the way yet, but you know, once I reach my, you know, the higher of my ceiling and be able to go out there and do what I do, I definitely feel like I’d pass him,” Banks said about Chris Jones.

Chiefs Kingdom, this week is perfect for combining the best Chiefs news with the best analysis. Be sure to register for our FREE newsletter with the most updated info emailed each morning …SIGN UP HERE NOW.