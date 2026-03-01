Chris Jones Shows Support to Potential Chiefs' Draft Fit

When it comes to the NFL Scouting Combine, prospects are often given comparisons to who their game most replicates in the league. For Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, he took the time to give his own comparison.

“Definitely after Chris Jones. For sure. The athleticism that he has, just how he carries himself, he’s a dog,” Banks said after being asked who he compares his game to. Banks is projected to be a mid-to-late first round pick.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His solid size and wingspan moved him up the charts in recent mock drafts, and his performances in the Senior Bowl and combine helped as well.

Comparing himself to Chris Jones is no easy task, but it seemed like the Kansas City defensive tackle respected the shoutout.

Although there might be major differences between the two athletes, fans can notice some similarities as well. Both players are 6-foot-6 and can provide intense pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They are both highly sought out defensive tackles in their draft, and they also wear 95.

Defensive tackle may not be their first idea when it comes to the 9th overall pick, but it would be of notice that the Chiefs could possibly move back in the draft. If the top options are out of sight, Kansas City may use its pick in trade options.

If the Chiefs were to draft Banks, and pair him alongside Jones, they might improve on their already dominant run defense. The senior from Florida may have only played three games in the 2025 season, but he showed just how dominant of a force he could be on opposing offensive lines.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"I feel like we kind of had similar traits. I’m not there all the way yet, but you know, once I reach my, you know, the higher of my ceiling and be able to go out there and do what I do, I definitely feel like I’d pass him,” Banks added.

Jones was drafted ten years ago and showed traits right away that made Kansas City happy. For Banks, depending on how the draft board plays out, his elite frame and 85.75-inch wingspan would make any team happy with picking him.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) causes a fumble as he strips the ball from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if Banks ever turns into Chris Jones 2.0, but it will help his mentality after seeing such a shoutout from the man himself.

The Chiefs will have their first top-10 pick in nearly a decade and will be looking to end up with a player that leaves a lasting impression.

