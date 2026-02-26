Why Caleb Downs Can Cement His Case For Chiefs This Week

The Kansas City Chiefs will be weighing in there options with their first round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft, and they need to take full advantage of that pick because when was the last time you saw the Chiefs with a pick inside the top 10?

It does not happen often. They have it now, and they need to make sure they hit on that pick. A big need this offseason for the Chiefs comes at the defensive back group.

The Chiefs will be looking at one defensive back that some see as the best defensive player in this draft. That is safety Caleb Downs out of Ohio State. Downs had a tremendous college career and was a threat in every play he was a part of.

Downs comes in as the best defensive back in this class and is looking to make his mark at the NFL Scouting Combine as a prospect that you cannot miss. The Chiefs have a close tab to Downs as they have him at the top of the draft board.

Watch Downs Speak from the Combine

"I have met with a dozen NFL teams ... I would just say that every defensive back has to work on a lot of the same things. Tackling in space and tackling in the box is something everyone needs to work on," said top defensive prospect Caleb Downs . "Coverage in general, whether that is man or zone, everybody has to work on that."

Downs on being the best in his class

"I mean, my confidence level is always at its highest when I am on the field. And the belief in myself really never goes down, no matter the circumstance. I feel like my mind really puts me above a lot of people in terms of how I process the game and play with instincts, and I feel like that is what makes me special."

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) returns a putn during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs will benefit from taking Downs. He is a special player, and it is hard to find a defensive back with his talent level and the way he plays the position. We know how much defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves his defensive backs. Downs could be the next safety that takes care of the defense in the back and makes sure no big plays are made. If Downs is there at No. 9, the Chiefs will have another steal in the first round, this time at the top of the draft board.

