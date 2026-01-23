Why Chiefs Shouldn’t Draft Jeremiyah Love at No. 9

Everything seems lined up for the Kansas City Chiefs to take Notre Dame Fighting Irish Heisman finalist Jeremiyah Love with the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In one season, KC went from Super Bowl runner-up to missing the playoffs altogether. On the bright side, their 6-11 record rewarded them with the No. 9 pick.

It's almost too good to be true. The Chiefs desperately lacked dynamism in their backfield this year, which was a significant factor in why their offense wasn't nearly as explosive, efficient, or clutch as it has been in seasons past. At No. 9, Kansas City could have the opportunity to take the best player available and fill a position of need. At that spot, it wouldn't even be too costly to take a "luxury" pick at running back.

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt announces the Chiefs thirty first overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why the Chiefs can't afford to take Jeremiyah Love

The Kansas City Chiefs taking Jeremiyah Love at nine is such a perfect fit that it almost seems predestined. ESPN's Mel Kiper outlined it in his latest mock draft:

"You could see it, right? The Chiefs make their first pick in the top 10 since they took Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 in 2017 and promptly use the selection to get a game-changing running back to pair with their star quarterback?

Improving the run game could open up the offense in a big way. The Chiefs were in the bottom half of the league in yards per carry (4.2) and runs of 10-plus yards (44) this season, and Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both free agents. It's time to inject some juice into this ground attack."

"Ignoring positional value, Love is the second-best prospect on my Big Board. Vision. Burst. Power. Speed. Receiving skills. He has it all, and he ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season."



The best player in college football.



LOVE conquers all 🫶#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/kQQ7St5ZYH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2025

However, the Chiefs can't afford to ignore positional value, not even at No. 9. Kansas City is strapped for cash and is facing the potential end of an empire. Nailing their draft picks will be instrumental in keeping the dynastic run alive.

That's not to say that Love won't produce like a top-10 selection. It's just easier to find similar value at running back in the later rounds than for practically any other position. KC has too many needs to be filled, including at EDGE, defensive tackle, and wide receiver, to be spending the ninth-overall pick on a ball-carrier.

The Chiefs are bringing Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator. Despite a lackluster running back room, he fielded a top-seven ground game in yards per carry for the Washington Commanders as their OC in 2024.

This last season, he worked alongside Ben Johnson to orchestrate an elite rushing attack for the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, a seventh-round pick. KC might seem like the kind of team that can afford to take a halfback in the first round, but this is a rare opportunity for the Chiefs that they can't waste on replaceable production.

