Chiefs Special Teams Were Anything but Special on These 3 Plays
DENVER, Colo. – Hidden yardage is something coaches routinely preach to players. Throw out the stat sheet because there’s a reason special teams are called special.
They were anything but special on Sunday for the Chiefs in a 22-19 loss at Denver. And in a game with an exceptionally high premium on points, Kansas City’s letdown on a fourth-quarter extra point proved devastating.
“They did a good job splitting us right there,” Andy Reid said afterward. “We've been pretty good in that area, and they got us.”
The blocked PAT
Wanya Morris played four snaps on Sunday, but there’s one he’ll regret when he sees film. Credit Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi with a brilliant move to fool Morris. Rizzi overloaded the right side of the Chiefs’ line, with six defenders. Eyioma Uwazurike, a 6-5, 320-pound tackle, shot laterally across Morris’ face to draw his attention away from the player who blocked Harrison Butker’s kick.
That player, 6-foot-8 Frank Crum, was a non-drafted college free agent out of Wyoming -- a backup offensive tackle. When Morris followed Uwazurike, he ignored Crum, who easily wedged his way between Morris and right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Crum got his big right paw on the kick.
The massive first-quarter punt return
Dave Toub knew all about Marvin Mims. The Chiefs’ special teams coordinator remembered Mims devastating Kansas City in the past with a big return.
That’s just what Mims did again on Sunday.
With the Chiefs down 3-0 in the first quarter, Matt Araiza punted from his own 39-yard line. Mims got several key blocks and on the way to a 70-yard runback. And after another block – this one an illegal block in the back by Kansas City’s Kevin Knowles before Mims fielded the punt – the return was even more painful.
With the additional 10 yards on the end of the run, Denver got the ball on the Chiefs’ 11-yard line – a net of negative 28 yards of field position from where Kansas City punted. Fortunately, the Chiefs’ defense stiffened and allowed only a field goal, but in a close game, that return and those points proved pivotal.
Another return
Mims wasn’t finished. He wound up with three punt returns for 101 yards, and his 24-yarder in the fourth quarter was arguably more important than his 70-yarder early in the game.
With the Chiefs protecting a 19-16 lead and six-and-a-half minutes left in the game, Araiza got good distance (59 yards) and hang time on that fourth-quarter punt. Mims fielded the kick at his own 21, then weaved through the Chiefs’ coverage.
His return set up Denver near midfield and six plays later Wil Lutz nailed a 54-yard field goal to tie the game.
Chiefs Kingdom, what’s next for your beloved team? Don’t miss a moment of the Internet’s most thorough information. Register for a FREE Chiefs newsletter, arriving with the news you can use every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.