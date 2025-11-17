Andy Reid Reacts to Crushing Chiefs Loss
DENVER, Colo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver.
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, as far as the injuries go, really Kingsley (Suamataia) was the only one that got hurt, on the interception there; hit his head on the turf. Listen, Denver played a good game. They got us today. On our side, I've got to make sure that we don't go three-and-out with those last couple offensive series. And then there were a variety of things that went on that we all contributed to. So, throughout both sides of the ball and special teams. And there were some good things but when you're playing a good football team – and you got to cut back on your penalties, for sure. Too many there, and then some of the other mistakes that we had. So, we'll get that cleaned up, and we'll get ready for the Colts.”
On the last few drives in the fourth quarter:
“We needed to do better. I could have given the guys a better opportunity to do that.”
On coming off the bye with so many penalties, hoping to play crisper:
“Yeah, yeah. I mean, that's what you want. That's an obvious one.”
On what led to red-zone drives that fizzled out in first half:
“They have the No. 1 defense in the National Football League, so we're fighting, and then we had some where we were going backwards, and kind of self-inflicted things. So gotta take care of that.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ pivotal interception:
“Yeah, we still had opportunities. You don't want that. Pat didn’t want it. There were other opportunities as we went. Yeah, make sure we take care of that.”
On Denver’s third-and-15 conversion late in the game:
“So he was able to get out of containment there, and the receiver worked to get himself open. Had a couple guys right around him there. So, quarterback made a play, receiver made a play.”
On the aggressive approach to begin the game, downfield shots:
“Yeah, I mean, we thought we had some opportunities down the field. Didn't work out. But I mean, percentages, you're going to take a few and lose a few of those. We felt it might come back and help us, and it did later on in the game.”
On the blocked extra point:
“They did a good job splitting us right there, and we've been pretty good in that area, and they got us.”
On the return of Josh Simmons:
“Yeah, I thought he did a good job for being off long as he was. And then going against who he went against. Did a pretty good job there.”
On losing five close games:
“Yeah, when you're playing good teams, whether it's myself making a call, or the players playing, you've got to do the right things, put the guys in the right position. And the guys gotta make plays when given an opportunity, both sides of the ball and special teams. We're all in it together.”
Hey, Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss a moment of the Internet’s best information. Register for our FREE newsletter on your beloved team, arriving daily in your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.