Arrowhead Report

Andy Reid Reacts to Crushing Chiefs Loss

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

DENVER, Colo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver.

To view his full press conference, watch and read below:

Opening statement:

“All right, as far as the injuries go, really Kingsley (Suamataia) was the only one that got hurt, on the interception there; hit his head on the turf. Listen, Denver played a good game. They got us today. On our side, I've got to make sure that we don't go three-and-out with those last couple offensive series. And then there were a variety of things that went on that we all contributed to. So, throughout both sides of the ball and special teams. And there were some good things but when you're playing a good football team – and you got to cut back on your penalties, for sure. Too many there, and then some of the other mistakes that we had. So, we'll get that cleaned up, and we'll get ready for the Colts.”

On the last few drives in the fourth quarter:

“We needed to do better. I could have given the guys a better opportunity to do that.”

patrick mahome
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On coming off the bye with so many penalties, hoping to play crisper:

“Yeah, yeah. I mean, that's what you want. That's an obvious one.”

On what led to red-zone drives that fizzled out in first half:

“They have the No. 1 defense in the National Football League, so we're fighting, and then we had some where we were going backwards, and kind of self-inflicted things. So gotta take care of that.”

harrison butke
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) prepares to kick a field goal in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Patrick Mahomes’ pivotal interception:

“Yeah, we still had opportunities. You don't want that. Pat didn’t want it. There were other opportunities as we went. Yeah, make sure we take care of that.”

On Denver’s third-and-15 conversion late in the game:

“So he was able to get out of containment there, and the receiver worked to get himself open. Had a couple guys right around him there. So, quarterback made a play, receiver made a play.”

tyquan thornton
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) catches the ball past Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the aggressive approach to begin the game, downfield shots:

“Yeah, I mean, we thought we had some opportunities down the field. Didn't work out. But I mean, percentages, you're going to take a few and lose a few of those. We felt it might come back and help us, and it did later on in the game.”

On the blocked extra point:

“They did a good job splitting us right there, and we've been pretty good in that area, and they got us.”

troy franili
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) reacts after a first down in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the return of Josh Simmons:

“Yeah, I thought he did a good job for being off long as he was. And then going against who he went against. Did a pretty good job there.”

On losing five close games:

“Yeah, when you're playing good teams, whether it's myself making a call, or the players playing, you've got to do the right things, put the guys in the right position. And the guys gotta make plays when given an opportunity, both sides of the ball and special teams. We're all in it together.”

patrick mahome
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hey, Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss a moment of the Internet’s best information. Register for our FREE newsletter on your beloved team, arriving daily in your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI