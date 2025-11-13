Arrowhead Report

Where the Chiefs Stand Among NFL Wildcard Contenders

The Kansas City Chiefs control their fate, but compared to other franchises chasing down an AFC Wild Card spot, where do the Chiefs rank?

Dominic Minchella

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a first down during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a first down during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs enter a week where their season could either take a turn for the better or for the worse. Hitting the road against the AFC West division-leading Denver Broncos is a tall task considering their winning streak, but the Chiefs aren't too far out of the playoff hunt just yet.

Kansas City enters the game with a 5-4 record after a choppy start to the season, and is fighting back along the way. The Broncos enter the game with an 8-2 record, but their wins haven't come against the most notable names the National Football League has to offer.

The AFC West is still wide open, but as it stands, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in on the playoffs. With a whole second half to be played in the regular season, with some favorable and some difficult games on the schedule, where do the Chiefs' playoff hopes rank among other wild-card contenders?

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of the field with a wild card logo before the game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Ranking

According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Chiefs have better chances of making the playoffs than teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. But with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers all not holding first-place positioning, the odds are tough.

In Benjamin's mind, the Chiefs have the fourth-best chance entering Week 11 to crack the playoffs, behind Baltimore, Buffalo, and Los Angeles.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs helmet is seen during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • "For the first time in a long time, the reigning AFC champions look genuinely off-kilter. Yes, they hit their stride as a spread-you-out attack immediately after Rashee Rice returned, giving Patrick Mahomes some breathing room," Benjamin wrote.
  • "But the offensive front remains a work in progress, which doesn't aid their already-spotty rushing game. All that said, they've been inevitable for too long to fully count them out."

The Chiefs may have a difficult Nov slate in front of them, but they still hold the keys to the palace of championships. At the end of the day, it's too early to tell whether the Chiefs will win the division or crack the wildcard spot. Their only goal from here on out is to win as much as possible.

Getting to play a playoff game at home would be nice, but the Chiefs would have to do a ton of work to have that happen. So long as they make their way into the playoffs, the playing field is wide open.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

