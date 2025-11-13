Where the Chiefs Stand Among NFL Wildcard Contenders
The Kansas City Chiefs enter a week where their season could either take a turn for the better or for the worse. Hitting the road against the AFC West division-leading Denver Broncos is a tall task considering their winning streak, but the Chiefs aren't too far out of the playoff hunt just yet.
Kansas City enters the game with a 5-4 record after a choppy start to the season, and is fighting back along the way. The Broncos enter the game with an 8-2 record, but their wins haven't come against the most notable names the National Football League has to offer.
The AFC West is still wide open, but as it stands, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in on the playoffs. With a whole second half to be played in the regular season, with some favorable and some difficult games on the schedule, where do the Chiefs' playoff hopes rank among other wild-card contenders?
The Ranking
According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Chiefs have better chances of making the playoffs than teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. But with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers all not holding first-place positioning, the odds are tough.
In Benjamin's mind, the Chiefs have the fourth-best chance entering Week 11 to crack the playoffs, behind Baltimore, Buffalo, and Los Angeles.
- "For the first time in a long time, the reigning AFC champions look genuinely off-kilter. Yes, they hit their stride as a spread-you-out attack immediately after Rashee Rice returned, giving Patrick Mahomes some breathing room," Benjamin wrote.
- "But the offensive front remains a work in progress, which doesn't aid their already-spotty rushing game. All that said, they've been inevitable for too long to fully count them out."
The Chiefs may have a difficult Nov slate in front of them, but they still hold the keys to the palace of championships. At the end of the day, it's too early to tell whether the Chiefs will win the division or crack the wildcard spot. Their only goal from here on out is to win as much as possible.
Getting to play a playoff game at home would be nice, but the Chiefs would have to do a ton of work to have that happen. So long as they make their way into the playoffs, the playing field is wide open.
