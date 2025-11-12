Ranking the Kansas City Chiefs' Top 5 Offensive Stars
The Kansas City Chiefs roster is filled with superstar players left and right, yet still they hold a 5-4 record and sit in third place in the AFC West division going into Week 11. Coming off a bye week and playing the Denver Broncos on the road, the Chiefs will need an offensive explosion.
Luckily for them, the Chiefs have had several stars step up to the challenge this season in helping the franchise succeed. Going into Week 11, here are the top five offensive performers for the Chiefs through nine games, according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 300 snaps played).
5. WR Hollywood Brown
To begin the season, Hollywood Brown was easily the Chiefs' best wide receiving option. His return to Kansas City in 2025, following a 2024 campaign filled with injuries, has worked in his favor, as he has been a top receiver for the franchise on both short gains and big plays.
Through nine games, Brown sits second on the roster in receiving yards with 389, has scored four touchdowns, and has four receptions that have gone for 20 or more yards. According to PFF, his overall grade is a 70.5.
4. RG Trey Smith
The Chiefs made a long-term investment in Trey Smith this offseason, extending him to a four-year, $94 million contract, and it's paid off nicely. Through the NFL campaign so far, Smith ranks as the 14th-best guard in the National Football League in the eyes of PFF.
Overall, Smith has been a consistent run blocker, but he's thriving in pass blocking. According to PFF, Smith holds an overall grade of 71.4 going into Week 11.
3. QB Patrick Mahomes
The leader of the franchise has done his role stupendously thus far this season. The two-time MVP ranks within the Top 5 in passing yards (2,349), touchdown passes (17), and QBR (74.5) this season. If it weren't for Mahomes in some moments this season, the Chiefs could easily have a losing record.
According to PFF, Mahomes holds an overall grade of 76.4, ranking him the 13th-best quarterback out of the 37 who qualified for the metrics. He holds an overall passing grade of 70.9 and a running grade of 86.9.
2. TE Travis Kelce
Going into the year with many thinking he would be a shell of the player he was in his prime, purely by what he displayed last season, Travis Kelce has silenced many doubters. In what could be his final season in the NFL, Kelce has made it count through nine games played.
According to PFF, Kelce holds an overall grade of 77.2. He leads the Chiefs in receiving yards with 540 in 41 receptions, scoring three touchdowns along the way. He is one touchdown away from making Chiefs franchise history.
1. C Creed Humphrey
It's been said before, and it will be said again: Creed Humphrey is the best center in the National Football League. On pace to add another Pro-Bowl to his resume, Humphrey has been a force to be reckoned with, playing in 584 snaps this season.
According to PFF, Humphrey has an overall grade of 89.4, ranking him first out of all centers in the league. His pass blocking grade is an 83.6 and his run blocking grade is a 88.6.
