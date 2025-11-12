McDuffie Explains How Chiefs Can Trump Broncos' Confidence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the team’s approach considering they’re third in the division:
“I mean, I feel like guys around here, we don't really look at that stuff. We kind of approach each week, each game, the same way. I mean, we knew coming back after the bye week, every game's gonna be like a playoff game, because that's what we got to get ready for. So we're not looking at stats or anything like that. Really, just focus on how we can beat the next team.”
On what stood out during bye-week self evaluation:
“Honestly, always just goes back to details, things we messed up, we realized what we messed up. Some things we can easily clean up. And when you get to this stage of the season, I mean, it always just goes back to how disciplined you are with the details and how well we can play within our defense. So, move forward. I think we got to just continue to stack each day and continue just keep getting better.”
On what he sees in the Denver offense:
“Confident group. They play well together, and we know coming from this group, they're a proud group. So, we always love playing guys that care about a game, guys that do really good at the small things. And yeah, what they've been doing has been really good. So, we expect a challenge.”
On Denver’s ability to win close games and what it does for the team’s confidence:
“Yeah, I mean, kind of like you said, it just brings confidence. I think looking at it from our end, it just shows that they play all four quarters. Until the time hits zero, they're gonna give it their all. So going into it, that you got to play, no matter what the score is, a good four quarters. So, we're looking forward to that.”
On shooting themselves in the foot at Buffalo and steps taken during the bye to prevent that:
“Yeah, I mean, obviously look at it a little bit. I think it's something that, with so much time, you kind of get lost in. You can say, ‘Oh, there's so many things you got to fix.’ … Yeah, we have a few mistakes, but we've been playing really good football, so can't really change from what we've been doing good.
“And guys really just build upon the things that we're strong in, and our strong suits. And yeah, we can clean up some of the little mistakes, stuff like that, but move forward, all positivity and just gonna move forward.”
On Nohl Williams continuing to improve, allowing McDuffie to play more in the slot at Buffalo:
“Yeah, I feel like, I mean, any rookie coming into the NFL, it’s really hard. You got to not only learn a playbook but you got to just learn how to be a pro. And he’s one of them kids, from the second he stepped in here, I could just tell is a pro. He's got the right head on his shoulders, and he’s somebody where he just continuing to learn and grow. He takes the coaching points when he's confused. He comes to the vets, and he's been someone that, when they put him out there, he makes plays.
“So, the confidence in him and the confidence just all around the defense has in him, he's at a great spot.”
On the difference in being fully prepared in a Steve Spagnuolo defense:
“Yeah, I mean, it comes back to the defense. I mean, one thing that stuck out to me is this defense can change at any point. We can have a base defense this game that will change next week. And it’ll change the next week. And I mean, we’re doing little rules that change within certain playcalls, so he’s got to be on his details. And understand what you're doing in that week. And that could be a little difficult at times.”
On his event at the Kansas City Solace House Tuesday:
“Yeah, the event actually was for the My Cause, My cleats. So, my foundation, the T22 McDuffie Foundation, is partnering with the Solace House, and it's just a group where children, teens, adults, can go and get grief therapy. So last night, we're able to bring it was like 10 families. We had like 15 kids there, and we were decorating cookies, making arts and crafts, like playing Jenga, playing Uno.
“And just really just spending a little time where I can just be in front of them and be like, ‘I know what you're going through. I've experienced what you're going through.’ And just bring some awareness to it, because everybody's got to go through it. Everybody experiences grief. So be able to have just a place where you can get around people that all experience the same thing. I feel like it's really cool, super special, and that's kind of why I want to highlight them this year.”
