Chiefs Star Can't Be Trusted First Round of Fantasy Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a lot of their mystique in the 2025 NFL season. At 6-7, this team no longer strikes fear in the hearts of their opponents. That goes for any fantasy managers who might be facing members of the Chiefs' offense in any given week, except maybe Patrick Mahomes or Rashee Rice.



But even those two have had their stinkers lately. Rather than terrifying their opponents, the Chiefs' stars have been causing turmoil for their fantasy managers instead. It seems ridiculous to bench a member of one of the top statistical offenses in the NFL, but that's where we're at with this team now. Can Kansas City turn things around against the Los Angeles Chargers to save its season?



Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City's chief disappointment



In a season full of disappointment for the Kansas City Chiefs, the most underwhelming part of the team this year has been Xavier Worthy. He seemingly saved this team by returning to the offense after just weeks off with a dislocated shoulder, but he hasn't been nearly as impactful as expected in his second season in the NFL.



He's currently just the WR51 in full-PPR scoring. That's a horrid return, considering he was drafted as the WR23, taken 53rd overall in full-PPR leagues according to FantasyPros. His ADP was buoyed by Rashee Rice's suspension, as managers expected him to be a focal point in the offense while Rice was serving his mandated six-game furlough. That didn't pan out.



Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) as he hangs on to a touchdown pass in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Worthy of riding the bench



In Xavier Worthy's last five games, he's cracked double digits just once, with an 11.4-point performance against the Dallas Cowboys. With the deep ball missing from the Chiefs' offense this year, he's just unable to consistently produce in KC's game scripts. NFL.com's Michael Florio doesn't expect that to change in the first round of the fantasy playoffs:



"Worthy has one touchdown this season and it came in Week 6. He has not topped 65 yards since Week 4. It has just been a down second year for the speedy receiver. The floor is in the single digits, and we haven't seen much upside, yet he remains highly rostered and is often asked about. The Chargers have been one of the toughest WR matchups, allowing the second-fewest fantasy PPG to the position. They have been highly effective against the deep ball, as well. This risk is not worth the potential reward in elimination games."

