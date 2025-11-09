Chiefs Look to Stop Two Ongoing Broncos Streaks
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar foe next week, as they take on their AFC West division rivals, the Denver Broncos. These two franchises were easily the two favorites to win the division, but the Broncos are making it difficult for the Chiefs to claim their tenth straight division title.
However, this Week 11 clash will be the first time these two division rivals will face off against each other since Week 18 back in 2024. But the tables have turned this time around, as the Chiefs are the underdogs. But just because they're underdogs doesn't mean they can't snap these two streaks of Denver.
Streak 1
The Broncos defeated another AFC West opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 10, which pushed their winning ways to seven straight. On their seven game winning streak, the Broncos have averaged 23.8 points, with some statement victories and skate-by victories mixed in between.
Should the Chiefs be able to end the Broncos' seven game winning streak in Week 11, it will easily give them a better chance at making a run at the division title. The Broncos hold an 8-2 record, whereas the Chiefs sit at 5-4. The Chiefs can't afford to fall back even at this point in the season.
Streak 2
On top of the Broncos playing very well so far this season, they have been a strong performer at home in front of their faithful fans. This season, the Broncos are undefeated at home, winning five games. The Chiefs have won one road game this season, with three losses.
While these two Broncos streaks may run together, the Chiefs' main goal has to be going into Denver and beating the team that poses the biggest threat to ending your reign as division champions. Both these streaks can fall simultaneously, but they can also continue at Kansas City's dispensary.
Even with a better record, the Broncos could still be considered underdogs, primarily due to their record against Kansas City in recent years. Since 2015, the Broncos have only beaten the Chiefs two times, regardless of where the games took place. That has to be in the back of the Chiefs' minds.
