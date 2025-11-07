The Chiefs’ Most Overlooked Offensive Piece Through Nine Weeks
While the Kansas City Chiefs get to sit back and relax this week in the National Football League, they will be keeping close tabs on what happens in Week 10. Through nine weeks of the campaign, the Chiefs have seen the highs and the lows on both sides of the football.
One offensive weapon has been as consistent as the franchise could have asked him to be through the campaign so far, and that's veteran wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster had a quiet year in 2024, but the front office brought him back on a one-year deal to do exactly what he has through Week 9.
The Important of Juju
Smith-Schuster is very familiar with how the Chiefs offense likes to conduct its business, having been with the franchise for two seasons before 2025.
In a wide receiving room that features Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown, it's easy for Juju to get overlooked. But his production speaks for itself.
Through nine weeks, Smith-Schuster has collected 291 receiving yards, 60 yards more than he had through 14 games last season, and he's done so in 25 receptions. Patrick Mahomes and Smith-Schuster found each other 18 times in 2024, meaning that the veteran wide receiver has seen his workload increase.
For a player who has seen success and failure as a member of the Chiefs franchise, Smith-Schuster has a strong understanding of how aggressive this offense can be. When asked about the aggressiveness so far, Smith-Schuster has a belief in the process.
- "I think (Head) Coach (Andy Reid) believes in us and our mentality. As a group, when we’re in a huddle and it's fourth and one (or) fourth and inches, it’s like there’s no question in doubt we’re going to get this first down and we all truly believe that," Smith-Schuster said prior to their game against Buffalo.
- "We’re going to be aggressive every single play and especially on those fourth and inches because one, it keeps the drive momentum going, but it also, as a defense, and vice versa too, it’s just kind of like that momentum just kind of crushes them. I think for us, it’s just more so making our plays and getting those stops.”
Smith-Schuster ranks fourth in the Chiefs wide receiving room in receiving yards this season.
