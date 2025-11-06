What Struggling Chiefs Offense Means for Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs' 28 - 21 loss to the Buffalo Bills doesn't tell the story of the game. Even though Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense had one final drive to tie the game and send it into overtime, it felt like the ball was never going to get there.
Mahomes has been using his magic to bail out the Chiefs since the beginning of the season, but in week 9 against the Bills, it felt like all his magic had run out. The Bills' defense knew exactly what he wanted to do, and perhaps it's due to their familiarity as opponents, but Mahomes' performance may be indicative of a broader problem with the Chiefs moving forward.
Week 9 Losers
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down some of the biggest winners and losers of week 9. For the Chiefs, their poor performance against the Chiefs makes Mahomes one of the biggest losers of the week, as his uncharacteristic play often hurt the Chiefs.
"Not a lot went No. 15's way at Highmark Stadium. We all know the Kansas City Chiefs star has the Buffalo Bills' number when it counts; he's a perfect 4-0 against Josh Allen and Co. in the playoffs. But Sunday was a different story as Allen led a fifth straight regular-season victory over K.C. Sean McDermott's defensive front hit Mahomes more than a dozen times, sacking him thrice, and the secondary did its part, too, with Maxwell Hairston snagging a game-sealing pick", said Benjamin.
Mahomes and Allen are now 5 - 5 through 10 total career meetings, regular season and postseason included. While Mahomes reigns supreme in the playoffs, this win showed that the Chiefs and Mahomes aren't invincible, as was once thought.
Their offensive schemes haven't been as dominant as they once were, after it looked like they regained their offensive mojo with the inclusion of Rahsee Rice. After their bye week, Andy Reid and the Chiefs will have to find a new way to generate offense and adapt.
