Stunning Contract Commonality Could Preview Chiefs-Seahawks SB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From the can’t-talk-enough-about category comes this: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t get enough credit for his status as the most selfless player in NFL history.

His obvious on-field contributions over the first half of his career gave Kansas City three Lombardi Trophies and five Super Bowl berths. And despite fighting through injury and adversity over that run, that wasn’t what best displayed his selflessness.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Not-so-obvious restructures

His not-so-obvious humility with regard to what the Chiefs will accomplish over the rest of his career has involved a few monumental keystrokes and emails from assistant general manager Chris Shea.

Other teams and quarterbacks are noticing – and following Mahomes’ example to produce favorable fruits. The Seattle Seahawks are the latest example. NFL Network analyst Isaac Rochell has noticed, too, pointing out that Darnold’s $37.9 million cap number in 2026 accounts for only 12.5 percent of the Super Bowl champion’s total cap.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball past Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Rochell, a former AFC West defensive end selected in the same 2017 class as Mahomes, said other top-paid quarterbacks are commanding more than 20 percent of their teams’ cap. And for both Seattle and Kansas City, that low percentage could be key to a potential Super Bowl 61 matchup.

Kansas City needs the Mahomes flexibility to break out of cap purgatory and obtain at least one important free agent on March 9. Seattle has several key pillars looking for their second NFL contracts this offseason.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“So, what do they need to do?” Rochell asked of Seattle on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football. “They need to pay the guys on their defense that need to come back, because they're huge pieces. The defense will continue to play well if they have the guys on the roster. And guess what? Your quarterback? … It's a contract that's fair to the team, right?

“The team's got a good opportunity, because we've seen it a million times in the NFL. You guys have seen it. This quarterback gets a huge contract, and the salary cap becomes unbalanced, and then all of a sudden you can't pay the other guys.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles away from New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An important common thread

Darnold and Mahomes are the only NFL quarterbacks with such a low percentage, per Rochell. baked in significant salary-cap flexibility when they poached Sam Darnold from the Vikings a year ago.

Mahomes’ contract, signed in 2020, was a reported 10 years and $450 million – with obvious flexibility.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In fact, Mahomes doesn’t even account for the No. 1 slot on the Chiefs’ cap as of Tuesday morning. The quarterback’s cap number, according to Over the Cap, is $34.65 million. That’s just over 11.3 percent of the total cap, assuming the final number is around $305 million.

Chris Jones actually owns the top line on the Chiefs’ cap, with a $44.85 million cap number accounting for 14.7 percent as of Tuesday. The All-Pro defensive tackle is expected to follow Mahomes’ lead and restructure his contract in coming days.

Chiefs Kingdom, this week is a perfect opportunity to combine the best Chiefs news with the best analysis – the week of the scouting combine. Be sure to register for a FREE newsletter with the most updated info emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.