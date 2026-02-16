Why Chiefs Should View Seahawks' 2025 Offseason as a Blueprint

Ever since drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the blueprint for teams around the league to copy. Now, the Chiefs' front office will need to assess the league landscape and adjust its roster construction strategy during the offseason.

Yes, it is easy to say that Kansas City should look to replicate the Seattle Seahawks' strategy, as they just won the Super Bowl, but General Manager John Schneider's willingness to make proactive moves last offseason set the table for the team's lofty success in 2025.

Let's evaluate the decisions Schneider made and how they correlate with Kansas City's potential plans this offseason.

Seattle Moved Off Aging Asset

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks stayed ahead of the curve last offseason, trading quarterback Geno Smith, who was seeking a contract extension. Instead of caving in and overpaying the 35-year-old quarterback, Schneider struck gold, trading Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick.

While Chris Jones is at a completely different position, he fits the mold for this comparison, as he will be 32 years old at the start of next season. Seattle identified Las Vegas as a team that viewed itself as a contender and was desperate for a quarterback. The Chiefs should deploy the same mindset and look for a team, such as the Chicago Bears, that needs a formidable defensive tackle.

In what could be a lost season in 2026, Kansas City should consider extrapolating value from Jones and set itself up with additional future assets.

Seattle Sold High on Name Value

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Another player who was seeking a lucrative contract extension last offseason was wide receiver DK Metcalf. The 28-year-old receiver's image as a top receiver in the league was slowly fading, as Metcalf's poor route running and reputation for catching the ball with his body rather than his hands were being fully recognized across the league.

The Seahawks identified another suitor - the Pittsburgh Steelers - who mistakenly viewed Metcalf as a bona fide WR1. That was another excellent transaction by Schneider.

While cornerback Trent McDuffie is a better player than Metcalf and is assessed as one of the top players at his position, his small stature was exposed as an outside corner. The 25-year-old defensive back has been rumored as a trade candidate this offseason, and that quietly appears to be the case.

Seattle's Surprise Move of the Offseason Proved to be Biggest Difference Maker

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After trading Smith, the Seahawks thrust themselves into the quarterback market heading into this past season. Seattle took a low-risk, high-reward approach, signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract, which included $37.5 million guaranteed.

Signing or drafting an under-the-radar player that could pay dividends at a position of need could be monumental towards the Chiefs' success moving forward. A couple of examples would be signing tight end Kyle Pitts and/or drafting defensive tackle Peter Woods with a hypothetical extra first-round pick gained in the McDuffie trade or early in the second round if the Clemson product falls.