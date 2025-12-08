Chiefs Suffer Another Major Injury Blow

The Chiefs feel short once again in their last game against the Houston Texans. It was a heartbreaking loss because the Chiefs' playoff hopes are all but done. They will have a tough road ahead, and they will need a lot to go wrong for a lot of other teams for the Chiefs could even have a chance.

But that is far from what the Chiefs are thinking about right now. The Chiefs are thinking about how they could fix the problems they are having right now, and not being able to win games.

Chiefs Suffer Another Major Blow to Offensive Line

On Monday, the Chiefs found out they will now be without offensive left tackle Wanya Morris for the rest of the season. Morris was injured on Sunday Night against the Texans, and it was just the latest injury that the Chiefs could not afford. The Chiefs were already without starting left tackle Justin Simmons in this game, and now will have to scramble to find another player who will step up and step into that position. That is something that the Chiefs have been dealing with all season.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris (64) during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Sources: Chiefs LT Wanya Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday night vs. the Texans," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter on Monday.

It was such a disappointing thing to see for Morris. Morris was starting in place for Simmons, and it did not last long. Morris got hurt right away in the first series of the game. Morris got rolled into by his own teammate, and it was not the sign you wanted to see from one of your players.

Sources: Chiefs LT Wanya Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday night vs. the Texans. pic.twitter.com/hSqPVjE36b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs will now have to move on without Morris and find a way to get back on the winning side of things.

"Obviously, not where you want to be, but Esa played his tail off, for a guy that had to get activated and be on the roster and go against one of the best pass rushes in the league," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said about Morris' replacement. "He gave me time to throw the ball downfield in some big situations."

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do the rest of the way, not only at the left tackle position but some other spots on the offensive line. They need to protect Mahomes better, and that could mean moving some things around on this team to give themselves the best chance to win the rest of the way.

