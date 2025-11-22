This Close: Why Chiefs Believe The Turnaround Is Coming
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three individuals on Wednesday held up their thumb and index fingers in a pinching motion. It was a gesture to signify the millimeters that have separated Kansas City from the playoff certainty that normally accompanies this time of year.
Indeed, the Chiefs have been that close. But the NFL isn’t horseshoes, even for the horseshoe-logo Colts (8-2), who visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
“We're just there, we're this close,” Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday, motioning with his fingers. “You have to just continue to push yourself to kind of break through that, that barrier, and get to where we want to be at as a football team. And I'm excited. Like I said, it's not where we want to be at, and it's been a rough, kind of high-low season.”
That season manifested itself in a pair of early overthrows Mahomes sent into the mile-high air on Kansas City’s first possession last week. Either incompletion, intended for Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, respectively, would’ve altered the game’s trajectory.
Closing the razor-thin gap
But no one believes the Chiefs need wholesale changes with seven weeks left. They simply need to close that skinny gap. Head coach Andy Reid said he especially believes that about Mahomes.
“I mean, listen, he's really having a good year,” Reid said Wednesday. “We just got a couple things that we got to clean up, just all the way around. But he's played great football.
“Yeah, the margin between winning and losing in this league is like this (pinching gesture). And so, we've got to take care of this (pinching gesture) and get ourselves where we do a little bit better all the way around.”
On defense, too
All the way around, including defense. One thing that would help in breaking through that “this close” margin is takeaways, something the Chiefs haven’t generated in nearly a month. They’re 1-4 this season when forcing zero turnovers, and 4-1 when getting at least one.
“Yeah, giving the ball to Patrick on a short field,” linebacker Nick Bolton said Wednesday, “and giving him an opportunity for our offense to put points on the board in scoring position, we've been trying to do that for the last couple of weeks. We just haven't got it done.
“We've been real close, getting hands on balls, getting close to it. But at the end of the day, we have to find a way to get one or two of those things out, set our team up to put points on the board and obviously help us in this game.”
