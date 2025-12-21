Why Titans Game is a Head Coaching Interview for Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

It is going to be interesting to see how the Kansas City Chiefs play out the rest of the 2025 NFL season. As they are out of playoff contention and in an unfamiliar position at this point of the season, the Chiefs head to Tennessee to face the Titans.

The Chiefs will go into this game with a different mindset than they have had all season long. We are likely to see a lot of different players get important reps. This is the time to do it, and the Chiefs will be new to this.

Another focus in this game will be offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Nagy will be calling some plays for backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II. And it is going to be the Titans taking a close look at how Nagy navigates a game without having his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. This is going to be a game that Nagy could make his name known once again for a head coach position next season. The Titans will be one of those teams looking for a new head coach. This is an interview time for Nagy.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker are leading the organization’s head coaching search, and I’m told their list is taking shape," said Senior Writer of The Athletic Dianna Russini.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Getting an Early Look for Head Coach

"Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is viewed internally as a serious candidate. Nagy will be in Nashville on Sunday with Kansas City, but NFL rules state there can’t be any job discussions."

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"As is often the case with defensive-minded candidates, the Titans’ first question will revolve around offensive staff construction, specifically, who these men would hire as offensive coordinator."

"After two seasons spent searching for an identity, the hope inside the building is that the next hire can take control of an organization that has acknowledged its share of missteps."

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and coach Andy Reid react against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Something team presidents, general managers and even owners have consistently shared with me over the years: One of the hardest traits to evaluate in interviews is a coach’s ability to handle conflict. That’s why phrases like “leader of men” get thrown around so easily, but actually identifying someone who can manage adversity, command a room and navigate difficult moments is far more challenging."

Nagy has made a good name for himself since joining the Chiefs. He has put himself in a position to get interviews this upcoming offseason. Now it is going to be about showing he is the right head coach for any team looking.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)