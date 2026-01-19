How Monday’s Title Game Could Preview Future Chiefs Showdowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Here’s how to impress your friends. Name the only AFC West rookie quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes.

Stumped?

The Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell, on Christmas Day 2023, led Las Vegas to a 20-14 win at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the last time the Chiefs lost on their way to a Super Bowl 57 title. And since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018, Mahomes is 5-1 against rookies in his own division.

Mahomes against rookie starters in his own division

Mahomes is 1-1 against O’Connell, 2-0 against Drew Lock, 1-0 against Bo Nix and 1-0 against Justin Herbert, who made his first NFL start in emergency fashion and nearly led the Chargers to a Week 2 win in 2020.

There’s a new rookie coming to the division, though. And after Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the Hoosiers to the most impressive turnaround in the history of sports, including a 15-0 record entering Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), turning around the Raiders is far from daunting.

Widely expected to become the No. 1-overall selection in April’s draft, Mendoza would be the next Raiders rookie quarterback trying to beat Mahomes.

But the Chiefs – who draft ninth overall -- could have their own rookie to counter Mendoza, and he’s also playing Monday night.

The Chiefs' counter punch in draft?

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, could be there for Brett Veach. The 6-3, 270-pound lineman from Miami had his season’s best game after earning consensus All-America honors.

It was the Hurricanes’ 10-3 victory over Texas A&M Dec. 20 in the first round of the CFP. Bain had five tackles, four behind the line of scrimmage, with three sacks and a blocked field goal. The dynamic pass-rusher matched the second-highest single-game sack total in CFP history. His four tackles for loss also tied the second-highest number in CFL annals.

In 15 games this year, Bain had 13 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks and a Week 1 interception in the Hurricanes’ season-opening win over then-No. 6 Notre Dame.

Bain’s performance in 2025 wasn’t in a silo on the Hurricanes’ defensive line. And adding him to the Chiefs’ rotation along with veterans Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, as well as 2025 rookies Ashton Gillotte and Omarr Norman-Lott, could help the Chiefs reverse their NFL-worst 1-9 record in one-score games.

In 2025, Bain teamed with Akheem Mesidor to form the nation’s No. 1 tandem. Sampling 250 defensive ends in the Power-4 conferences, Pro Football Focus ranked Bain as the No. 2 overall edge player and Mesidor fifth.

Bain also ranked second in the country with 80 quarterback pressures.

Whether Veach drafts the best player available or considers countering a player like Mendoza in his own division is a fascinating question. The Chiefs could have all of the above if Bain falls to them at 9.

And, if so, Monday night is a preview of future AFC West battles between Bain and Mendoza.

