Ranking the Top 5 Chiefs Defenders Entering Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is typically in good standing when it comes to comparing the unit to the rest of the National Football League. Thus far this season, that narrative continues, as the defensive game has done wonders for the Chiefs this season in keeping them in games.
Going into an AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 will prove how the Chiefs' defense can hold its own when important moments in the season arise. That being said, there have been players who have stepped up more than others this season in terms of success.
According to Pro Football Focus, here are the Top 5 defensive performers for the Chiefs through nine games played this season (minimum 300 snaps played).
5. LB Drue Tranquill
In a season where he'll become a free agent at the conclusion, this is a good sign that Drue Tranquill is one of the better linebacker options in the NFL. His success this season has shown, collecting 40 total tackles and sacking a quarterback twice.
According to PFF, Tranquill holds an overall grade of 72.1, meaning there are areas for him to improve at, and others to remain consistent at.
4. CB Jaylen Watson
Similar to Tranquill, Jaylen Watson will become a free agent at season's end, and 2025's campaign has treated him nicely. Watson has collected 39 total tackles on the season, along with four passes defended, one quarterback sack, and one interception.
According to PFF, Watson holds an overall grade of 74.9, with his best grade being in the pass rush, earning an 80.9 grade in that category.
3. S Bryan Cook
Keeping with the free agent at season's end theme, safety Bryan Cook has stepped up a ton this season following the departure of Justin Reid to the New Orleans Saints. Cook's game this season has made him a standout star, which is why he ranks third out of all Chiefs defenders on this list.
According to PFF, Cook has earned an overall grade of 75. Along the way, he has collected 36 total tackles, three passes defended, and a coverage grade of 74.4.
2. CB Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie has been an underrated player for the Chiefs this season so far. He's still a great defender for the Chiefs' secondary, but he has seemed to get overlooked thus far through nine games. This should hopefully change that.
According to PFF, McDuffie has an overall grade of 76.6, with a run defense grade of 79.2 and a coverage grade of 75.2. In nine games played, McDuffie has 47 total tackles, six passes defended, one interception, and one quarterback sack.
1. DE George Karlaftis
The newly extended defensive end in Kansas City has made the front office look very smart this season so far. George Karlaftis has been a force since donning a Chiefs uniform, as he and McDuffie further prove to be two of the best draft picks in Brett Veach's tenure as Chiefs General Manager.
According to PFF, Karlaftis has an overall grade of 78.9 in 413 defensive snaps played. Through nine games played, Karlaftis has collected himself 32 total tackles, a team-leading five quarterback sacks, and 3.5 stuffs.
