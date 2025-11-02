NFL Legend Weighs In on Mahomes vs. Allen Debate
The day is here. The Kansas City Chiefs will renew their rivalry with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, as the battle between arguably the two best quarterbacks in the National Football League will likely once again turn heads. But when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, a debate often sparks.
The debate has risen over the last few seasons on which quarterback is better. Both have personal hardware to their professional resumes, but Mahomes has the upper edge when it comes to winning when it matters most. So much so, if the Chiefs lose in Week 9, it shouldn't worry the Chiefs Kingdom based on recent history.
Whether you lean toward Mahomes or lean toward Allen, these two superstars are the epitome of what an NFL quarterback should be. While the debate will never be answered with a definitive answer, many often chime in on who they believe is the best.
NFL Legend's Thoughts
Former NFL wide receiver superstar Torry Holt joined Kay Adams on The Kay Adams Show and was asked the endless question of who's better? Chiefs Kingdom should be happy with his response.
- "I'm predicting that Patrick Mahomes could be one of my big game ballers," Holt told Adams on Halloween. "We all know that he hasn't done well in the regular season against the Buffalo Bills, but he's been fantastic in the playoffs."
- "So, I believe Patrick Mahomes will be special playoff style special in a regular season matchup this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, and have a spectacular day. He's got so many, so many weapons that he's throwing the football to."
So Holt chose Mahomes to have a great game against the Bills in the regular season, but who would he rather catch passes from? Adams asked, and Holy delivered.
- "Patrick Mahomes. He can throw off the platform keeps keeps his eyes down the football field, can throw the deep ball off can throw the out, can throw the comeback, can throw the kicks, can throw everything on the route tree."
- "He's creative and he's fun, you playing with a guy like him you go to the park with a guy like him, man. You gonna win games and you know you're gonna get the rock, so yeah, Patrick Mahomes, no doubt."
