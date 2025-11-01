Patrick Mahomes Needs to Correct This vs. Buffalo
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Week 9, looking to switch the narrative of how their regular season matchups go.
The Chiefs' offense has been electric as of late, with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown sharing the field for the first time together. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has multiple options at his disposal against the Bills.
However, a large part of the reason why the Chiefs have struggled against the Bills in the regular season stems from some consistent errors on Mahomes's behalf.
What Plagues Mahomes vs Buffalo
Going into the game, Mahomes, who has had great ball security this season, has to get over the interception issue he has when facing Buffalo. Since 2021, Mahomes has yet to have a game in the regular season against the Bills without throwing an interception.
Last season, in Mahomes’ 23 completions that went for 196 passing yards, the Chiefs quarterback threw two picks, along with three touchdowns.
But when it comes to the playoffs, Mahomes locks in. In four games played against the Bills when it matters most, Mahomes has yet to throw an interception, so he knows he’s capable of doing so.
Going on the road in a hostile environment will always pose an issue for the Chiefs, but with how personal this rivalry has gotten, Bills Mafia will do whatever it can to distract the two-time MVP.
So far this season, Mahomes has done very well in locating receivers, and coming off a game where he had two interceptions in the first half, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mahomes and company take less risks with the football in an attempt to beat the Bills going into the bye week.
Before the game against the Washington Commanders, Mahomes had two interceptions this whole season. In a stretch where he didn't throw a pick, Mahomes collected six touchdowns and averaged 271.5 passing yards.
Lucky for Mahomes, the Bills haven't been much of an interception team, as AJ Epenesa, Terrel Bernard, and Cole Bishop all have one. With how big this game is, it will prove if Mahomes and the Chiefs are really back to their old ways against a valid opponent.
