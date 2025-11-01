Arrowhead Report

Patrick Mahomes Needs to Correct This vs. Buffalo

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills, a game where Patrick Mahomes has to be near perfect to get the victory. However, there's a struggle in one department when it comes to facing the Bills in his career.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Week 9, looking to switch the narrative of how their regular season matchups go. 

The Chiefs' offense has been electric as of late, with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown sharing the field for the first time together. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has multiple options at his disposal against the Bills. 

However, a large part of the reason why the Chiefs have struggled against the Bills in the regular season stems from some consistent errors on Mahomes's behalf. 

What Plagues Mahomes vs Buffalo

Going into the game, Mahomes, who has had great ball security this season, has to get over the interception issue he has when facing Buffalo. Since 2021, Mahomes has yet to have a game in the regular season against the Bills without throwing an interception. 

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing an interception during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last season, in Mahomes’ 23 completions that went for 196 passing yards, the Chiefs quarterback threw two picks, along with three touchdowns. 

But when it comes to the playoffs, Mahomes locks in. In four games played against the Bills when it matters most, Mahomes has yet to throw an interception, so he knows he’s capable of doing so. 

Going on the road in a hostile environment will always pose an issue for the Chiefs, but with how personal this rivalry has gotten, Bills Mafia will do whatever it can to distract the two-time MVP

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Confetti falls as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So far this season, Mahomes has done very well in locating receivers, and coming off a game where he had two interceptions in the first half, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mahomes and company take less risks with the football in an attempt to beat the Bills going into the bye week.  

Before the game against the Washington Commanders, Mahomes had two interceptions this whole season. In a stretch where he didn't throw a pick, Mahomes collected six touchdowns and averaged 271.5 passing yards.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Lucky for Mahomes, the Bills haven't been much of an interception team, as AJ Epenesa, Terrel Bernard, and Cole Bishop all have one. With how big this game is, it will prove if Mahomes and the Chiefs are really back to their old ways against a valid opponent.

Dominic Minchella
Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.