UCLA Defensive Tackle Gary Smith III Could Be Ultimate Chiefs' Sleeper

It will be a complex offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs to navigate through, as they have several areas of improvement that need to be addressed via free agency and/or the draft.

Defensive line is one of the main position groups Kansas City's front office must consider this offseason, and adding talent in that department may have to come in the draft, with not many options on the free agent market.

UCLA Bruins' defensive tackle Gary Smith III has been a prospect the Chiefs have kept on tabs throughout the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-1, 319-pound defensive tackle spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles running back J'Mari Taylor (4) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58)

"I'm just going to make sure I do everything right, as far as being consistent in what I do [in terms of] hand placement, stuff like that," Smith told reporters on Wednesday. "My upside with my pass rush, anything I can improve on, I will improve on."

"If a team drafts me, they're going to get a guy who comes into work every day," Smith said of how a team will benefit by drafting him. "A tone setter. A guy who is going to, from the first day he gets there, he's going to be the best he be, and help the team win."

Nov 11, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (4) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58)

"I would say guys like Kenny Clark, a guy who came before me, also a Bruin," Smith told reporters. "I would also say D.J. Reader, a guy very [good] and versatile [against the run] and the pass. Then I would say Vita Vea because his coach was my coach as well, and great ball player. [I'm] just trying to take different pieces of their game and be the best I can be."

"It was definitely difficult," Smith said of dealing with an injury late in his college career. "Just knowing that I'm prepared for moments like this. I've been in dark time before that injury, before football. So, just know I have the ability to be bounce back from stuff like that, and definitely lean on God and my family during that time was a big one for me."

"I had conversations with the [Houston] Texans, the [Green Bay] Packers, the [Kansas City] Chiefs, the [Baltimore] Ravens," Smith said. "I've had good conversations with a lot of different teams."