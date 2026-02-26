What Rueben Bain Jr. Skipping Combine Workouts Mean for Chiefs

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, with teams meeting with prospects before on-field drills are conducted, starting on Thursday. Most players in the upcoming draft participate in these drills, hoping to boost their stock and increase their chances of being selected earlier.

While there are players who don't test for various reasons, one player who elected not to work out at the combine was Miami Hurricanes' edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and could be a first-round target for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In fact, Kansas City spoke with Bain Jr. this week, and according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, the star pass rusher was happy with his interview process with the Chiefs.

"I felt like I had a real strong interview," Bain Jr. said of his discussions with Kansas City's brass.

However, Bain Jr. skipping the workouts was perplexing, but there could be an underlying reason for the Miami production's decision.

Bain Jr. Disputes Draft Profile Narrative

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“People keep bringing that up out of nowhere, but no teams brought it up to me, so I don't bring it up either,” Bain Jr. said on Wednesday. “As long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk, play with technique, nobody actually cares about it.”

"It kind of surprised me because I never heard it all my life and I just [don't] give it the time of the day honestly," Bain Jr. continued.

There has been a negative connotation around Bain Jr.'s arm length, but he produced 20.5 sacks in three seasons at Miami, including 9.5 sacks in 2025, playing a major role in the Hurricanes reaching the National Championship Game.

Bain Jr. Skipping Workouts Could Benefit Kansas City

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs enter this year's draft with the No. 9 pick and cannot afford to miss on their first-round pick . Kansas City has several needs on the roster, but pass rusher may be at the very top of the list, as the defense ranked 26th in the NFL with 33 sacks in 2025.

Although the Chiefs do not wish to be in this spot regularly, in this case, they probably wish they were two or three spots higher on the board.

However, Bain Jr. working out at the combine would probably have cemented himself as a top-five pick. Since he is not participating in drills, there's a better chance his stock steadies, and he could fall into Kansas City's lap at No. 9.