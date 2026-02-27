Why DL Darrell Jackson Makes Sense for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs head into the offseason with a bad taste in their mouths, as they finished with a 6-11 record en route to missing the playoffs. A major reason for the team's struggles last season was the lack of a consistent pass rush.

On Wednesday, Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson spoke to the media at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, sharing what his mindset during the pre-draft process .

Watch Jackson Speak at the Combine

"I'm still a student of the game, so I feel like that helped my IQ, just studying the game and studying what I'm going to see on film, so I feel like that helped," Jackson said on his experience against formidable offensive lines."

"I feel like coming to the NFL, it will be a big mental thing," Jackson said. "I feel like my mental will be good, I have physical traits, but I feel like I'm more prepared mentally."

Jackson on Areas of Improvement

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

"When I first started, I didn't even know how to get in the stance," Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. "I thought I was going to play quarterback, but my coach put me at defensive tackle. So, my first time getting in the stance was kind of hard for me; I had all hands down on learning the style of defensive tackle. Just over the years, continue to watch the game and develop that mindset as a defensive lineman. That will help me grow."

"Just continue to work on my pad level, continue to get better as a football player all around," Jackson said of where he needs to improve."

Jackson's Collegiate Journey

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"So, I transferred and had to sit out a year," Jackson stated. "It was hard, but I got through. I had guys around me willing to work and continue to grow. I had a great coaching staff that led me in the right direction. So, I was willing to go to work every day without complaining."

Favorite Defensive Tackle in the NFL

"I love Derek Brown. I love his play style," Jackson said of who is favorite defensive tackle to study in the NFL. "I love how he is a top blocker in the run game and in the [passing] game."

Jackson on Opportunity to Showcase Skill Set

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm doing skills and drills tomorrow [Thursday]," Jackson said. "I'm doing the rest at my pro day ."

"Right here," Jackson defiantly said when asked where the best opportunity for him is to showcase his talents. "I got an opportunity in front of me right here. I'm right where my feet are.