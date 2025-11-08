Chiefs' Uneven 2025 Has Led to This Interesting Perception
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep the dynasty going this season. As we are at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs have had an up-and-down season so far. It did not start well for them as they dropped their first two games of the season. A lot of people should have known that the Chiefs, at times, play their best football when they have their backs against the wall, like they did after these two games.
It had people saying it was the end of the dynasty for this Chiefs team. The Chiefs were also missing players on the offense side of the ball due to injuries and other things. They got them back and took off from there. Their offense has been way better than even many expected with all their weapons.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like an MVP this season. Mahomes has it rolling with the offense right now, and the defense has done its part to keep this team afloat and give them a lot of different opportunities to score points and stay in games.
The bad news for the Chiefs is that the AFC West has been one of the best divisions in the NFL, and they have two teams ahead of them that have been playing lights out. That is something we knew could happen, but not to the extent that they are. The Chiefs are on the outside looking in on the AFC West, and their nine-year streak of winning the division is on the line.
Chiefs Mid Season Grade
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today gave the Chiefs an interesting grade for the 2025 season so far, and it is one that he has not seen in the Patrick Mahomes era.
B-
"Doubling their loss total from last season a little more than halfway through the 2025 campaign might be serious cause for consternation for some. Kansas City can't be content with an initial run that as of now leaves them out of the playoff picture, but the three-game win streak that preceded the setback at Buffalo demonstrated that the Chiefs are still immensely dangerous. The margin for error might have thinned considerably, but an offense that ranks fourth in expected points added per play won't run out of gas anytime soon."
