Chiefs Unveil Inactives for Sunday AFC Showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs are also deactivating Wanya Morris.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Xavier Worthy is a go. So is Kingsley Suamataia.

Listed as questionable entering the game, the two Chiefs starters are important active players for an AFC battle with Indianapolis on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Worthy has popped up on the injury report over the last several weeks with an ankle issue, but he was a full participant at Friday’s practice.

Suamataia could be even more important for Kansas City against the Colts (8-2). The starting left guard, he missed most of the second half in last week’s loss at Denver. On the Ja’Quan McMillian’s third-quarter interception, Suamataia sustained a concussion. And on a critical extra-point attempt after Travis Kelce’s go-ahead touchdown, Suamataia wasn’t available.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrate after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last week's blocked PAT

Denver tackle Frank Crum exploited the absence and got a big paw on Harrison Butker’s kick. The blocked PAT allowed Denver to tie the game at 19, and on the final possession, the Broncos knew they only needed a field goal to win. Wil Lutz hit a 35-yarder with no time remaining to secure the 22-19 victory.

While all concussions are different, players generally miss at least the next game. But Suamataia progressed smoothly through the league’s concussion protocol, able to return to the lineup.

Both players are significant because the Chiefs will need to score points to keep up with the league’s No. 1 offense. Indianapolis leads the NFL in both points (32.1) and total yards (396.9) per game.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Also Sunday, with running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) set to miss a third straight game, the Chiefs opted to again deactivate Elijah Mitchell. For the second time, Kansas City elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad. Kareem Hunt will start and join rookie Brashard Smith along with Edwards-Helaire in the backfield.

Meanwhile, the Colts will be at full strength, including Daniel Jones. The starting quarterback popped up on the injury report Thursday as limited with a fibula injury, but returned to full participation on Friday. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Jones would start.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Joshua Williams

RB Isiah Pacheco

RB Elijah Mitchell

WR Jalen Royals

TE Jared Wiley

T Wanya Morris

Indianapolis Colts

CB Jonathan Edwards

RB DJ Giddens

S Reuben Lowery

TE Will Mallory

T Luke Tenuta

