Chiefs Unveil Inactives for Sunday AFC Showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Xavier Worthy is a go. So is Kingsley Suamataia.
Listed as questionable entering the game, the two Chiefs starters are important active players for an AFC battle with Indianapolis on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Worthy has popped up on the injury report over the last several weeks with an ankle issue, but he was a full participant at Friday’s practice.
Suamataia could be even more important for Kansas City against the Colts (8-2). The starting left guard, he missed most of the second half in last week’s loss at Denver. On the Ja’Quan McMillian’s third-quarter interception, Suamataia sustained a concussion. And on a critical extra-point attempt after Travis Kelce’s go-ahead touchdown, Suamataia wasn’t available.
Last week's blocked PAT
Denver tackle Frank Crum exploited the absence and got a big paw on Harrison Butker’s kick. The blocked PAT allowed Denver to tie the game at 19, and on the final possession, the Broncos knew they only needed a field goal to win. Wil Lutz hit a 35-yarder with no time remaining to secure the 22-19 victory.
While all concussions are different, players generally miss at least the next game. But Suamataia progressed smoothly through the league’s concussion protocol, able to return to the lineup.
Both players are significant because the Chiefs will need to score points to keep up with the league’s No. 1 offense. Indianapolis leads the NFL in both points (32.1) and total yards (396.9) per game.
Also Sunday, with running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) set to miss a third straight game, the Chiefs opted to again deactivate Elijah Mitchell. For the second time, Kansas City elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad. Kareem Hunt will start and join rookie Brashard Smith along with Edwards-Helaire in the backfield.
Meanwhile, the Colts will be at full strength, including Daniel Jones. The starting quarterback popped up on the injury report Thursday as limited with a fibula injury, but returned to full participation on Friday. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Jones would start.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
CB Joshua Williams
RB Isiah Pacheco
RB Elijah Mitchell
WR Jalen Royals
TE Jared Wiley
T Wanya Morris
Indianapolis Colts
CB Jonathan Edwards
RB DJ Giddens
S Reuben Lowery
TE Will Mallory
T Luke Tenuta
