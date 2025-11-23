Arrowhead Report

Practice-Squad Elevation Reminds Chiefs They Could’ve Had Taylor

One team actually passed on Taylor four times.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) wraps up Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes the ball during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar Staff-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) wraps up Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes the ball during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar Staff-Imagn Images / Robert Scheer/IndyStar Staff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At least the Chiefs passed on Jonathan Taylor only once. The Miami Dolphins had four opportunities to draft Taylor, who arrives at Arrowhead Stadium leading the NFL in rushing.

Kansas City and Indianapolis, who meet in an AFC showdown on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), both passed on Taylor once before the Colts took him in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 Covid draft.

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Monty Rice (32) in the second half in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

The player Kansas City selected, Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 32 overall to conclude the first round, will be in action on Sunday after the Chiefs elevated him from their practice squad.

Edwards-Helaire also earned an elevation for the Nov. 2 loss at Buffalo, where he played two snaps. The Chiefs need him to help fill a void left by Isiah Pacheco’s knee injury. Head coach Andy Reid ruled out Pacheco on Friday, meaning the back will miss a third straight game.

Players are allowed three practice-squad elevations before their teams need to either sign them to the 53-man roster or place them on waivers.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elijah Mitchell likely inactive again

Last week in the loss at Denver, rather than elevate Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs activated Elijah Mitchell for the first time this season. Mitchell played seven snaps without a carry. The only time Patrick Mahomes targeted Mitchell, Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted the pass.

A year after the Colts drafted him, Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards, 2,171 scrimmage yards and 20 scrimmage touchdowns in 2021, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors. This year, he not only leads the league with 1,139 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, he’s also averaging a career-best 6.0 yards per carry.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) deflects a pass from Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis faced Taylor in college, when the running back was at Wisconsin and Karlaftis at Purdue.

“Yeah, he was a beast in college and he's a beast now,” Karlaftis said Friday. “Just a heck of a player. Can do it all as a running back, and his numbers, his stats and his resume all indicate that. So, we have a heck of a lot of respect for him and their whole offense, and we're gonna have our hands full.”

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor picks up a first down beating Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze during Oregon's 28-27 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif. / Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2020 draft

In 2020, the Dolphins owned four of the top 39 selections, taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth overall), tackle Austin Jackson (18), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (30) and guard Robert Hunt (39).

The Colts even passed on Taylor, taking wide receiver Michael Pittman at the top of the second round, 34th overall. And before the Colts selected Taylor at 41, nine other teams – Carolina, Cincinnati, Detroit, Jacksonville, the L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, the N.Y. Giants and San Francisco – passed on Taylor twice.

And after the Chiefs took Edwards-Helaire at 32, Detroit made D’Andre Swift the draft’s second running back taken (35th overall), six choices before Taylor.

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

