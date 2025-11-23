Practice-Squad Elevation Reminds Chiefs They Could’ve Had Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At least the Chiefs passed on Jonathan Taylor only once. The Miami Dolphins had four opportunities to draft Taylor, who arrives at Arrowhead Stadium leading the NFL in rushing.
Kansas City and Indianapolis, who meet in an AFC showdown on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), both passed on Taylor once before the Colts took him in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 Covid draft.
The player Kansas City selected, Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 32 overall to conclude the first round, will be in action on Sunday after the Chiefs elevated him from their practice squad.
Edwards-Helaire also earned an elevation for the Nov. 2 loss at Buffalo, where he played two snaps. The Chiefs need him to help fill a void left by Isiah Pacheco’s knee injury. Head coach Andy Reid ruled out Pacheco on Friday, meaning the back will miss a third straight game.
Players are allowed three practice-squad elevations before their teams need to either sign them to the 53-man roster or place them on waivers.
Elijah Mitchell likely inactive again
Last week in the loss at Denver, rather than elevate Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs activated Elijah Mitchell for the first time this season. Mitchell played seven snaps without a carry. The only time Patrick Mahomes targeted Mitchell, Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted the pass.
A year after the Colts drafted him, Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards, 2,171 scrimmage yards and 20 scrimmage touchdowns in 2021, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors. This year, he not only leads the league with 1,139 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, he’s also averaging a career-best 6.0 yards per carry.
Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis faced Taylor in college, when the running back was at Wisconsin and Karlaftis at Purdue.
“Yeah, he was a beast in college and he's a beast now,” Karlaftis said Friday. “Just a heck of a player. Can do it all as a running back, and his numbers, his stats and his resume all indicate that. So, we have a heck of a lot of respect for him and their whole offense, and we're gonna have our hands full.”
The 2020 draft
In 2020, the Dolphins owned four of the top 39 selections, taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth overall), tackle Austin Jackson (18), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (30) and guard Robert Hunt (39).
The Colts even passed on Taylor, taking wide receiver Michael Pittman at the top of the second round, 34th overall. And before the Colts selected Taylor at 41, nine other teams – Carolina, Cincinnati, Detroit, Jacksonville, the L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, the N.Y. Giants and San Francisco – passed on Taylor twice.
And after the Chiefs took Edwards-Helaire at 32, Detroit made D’Andre Swift the draft’s second running back taken (35th overall), six choices before Taylor.
