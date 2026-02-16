Why Some Fans Aren’t Sold on Chiefs’ Demarco Murray

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winning in the court of public opinion is critical for NFL teams that want to win the offseason.

Andy Reid cares more about winning his fourth Lombardi Trophy than winning public approval with regard to his coaching staff. So, the fact that Sooners fans weren’t unanimously in the corner of DeMarco Murray during his time at Oklahoma, or the fact that he’s never coached in the NFL, means less to Reid than what Murray can do for the Chiefs this fall.

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back coach Demarco Murray before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Here's the key thing for him that I hope people understand,” said Nick Jacobs on Monday’s edition of the 41 is the Mic podcast. “He actually played the position. He was actually a running back. He was actually a running back at a pretty high level.”

His highest level was 2014, when Murray earned the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in rushing yards (1,845), rushing touchdowns (13) and scrimmage yards (2,261). As a result, when Murray talks to his players, they’re sure to listen more intently than they would for any other running backs coach.

Jan. 1, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Landry Jones (12) hands off to running back DeMarco Murray (7) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies during the 2011 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Sooners beat the Huskies 48-20. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Jury still out

“It may work out, it may not,” added Jacobs. “We'll find out. But from an NFL perspective, this is his first NFL job as a coach. We'll see what happens on that front.

“But obviously, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy, they saw enough that they felt comfortable making him a coach. They felt comfortable enough having a guy who hasn't been a part of their scheme come in and be a part of it; be the guy to help develop the running backs.”

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles receiver Todd Pinkston (87) hauls in a pass against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

And that’s important, because Reid has rarely gone out of his coaching tree with such important members of his staff. Murray’s predecessor, Todd Pinkston, was a former wide receiver for Reid in Philadelphia.

“I would rather have a guy who's actually played the position,” Jacobs added, “and coached the position, than a guy who played wide receiver and got forced into a running-backs coach's role, and nobody developed during his time with him.”

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Player development is paramount

Isiah Pacheco is probably Exhibit A in that indictment of Pinkston. The Chiefs are tied with the Chargers and Saints for the longest active stretch of seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher (eight, 2018-25), but Pacheco came closest.

A seventh-round selection in 2022, Pacheco registered 830 rushing yards as a rookie and 935 in 2023. Over those first two seasons, he totaled 12 rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. However, from 2024-25, he had just two rushing touchdowns and averaged only 3.8 yards per attempt.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pacheco’s contract has expired and he’s not likely to return. But Brashard Smith will be back, and he might be the most important reason Reid hired Murray.

“And that really became a sunken cost,” Jacobs said, “to where, no matter who you put in that spot, they weren't being developed. You would’ve loved to see Brashard Smith get along further this year as a running back than what he ended up having happen to him, because he just wasn't getting pushed the way he needed to. And he wasn't getting the development that he needed.”

Chiefs Kingdom, the combine is only days away, so combine the Internet’s best news and analysis by keeping that browser right here at OnSI. Be sure to sign up for a FREE newsletter with the latest info emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.