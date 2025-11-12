Arrowhead Report

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Chiefs' Epic AFC West Clash

Announcers, air times and channels for this week's AFC West clash.

Zak Gilbert

September 09, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) in the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Falcons won 40-24. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The CBS ‘A’ crew is unofficially the official broadcast team of the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the second straight game and the fourth time this year, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call a Chiefs game. While the CBS crew for next week’s showdown against Indianapolis hasn’t been announced, the A team is set in stone for the Thanksgiving clash in Dallas between the Chiefs and Cowboys.

tyquan thornto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton gets the ball swatted away by Buffalo Bills running back Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and safety Cole Bishop during fourth quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time the Chiefs appeared on CBS, Nov. 2, Kansas City and Buffalo made viewership history for the network.

Day, kickoff time:

Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (2:25 p.m. MT, in Denver).

jim nantz, travis kelce, patrick mahome
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (M) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt trophy next to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) while speaking with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz (L) after the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Television network:

The majority of the country, other than the DMV in Washington D.C. and large parts of Ohio, will get Chiefs-Broncos Sunday on CBS, the network’s marquee game in the late-afternoon window. In Kansas City, that's KCTV, Channel 5. In Denver, it's KCNC-TV, Channel 4.

Kansas City is scheduled for eight regular-season games on CBS this season, and possibly a ninth if the NFL assigns the network for a Week 18 rematch at Las Vegas.

Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports organization that guarantees every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

tracy wolfso
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Announcers:

In addition to the NFL’s top showdown every week, as well as occasional Super Bowls, Nantz also calls the Masters and Final Four. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins him as analyst in the booth. Wolfson is one of television’s most respected sideline reporters.

The Chiefs are 2-1 this year with the A crew from CBS, including Kansas City wins over Baltimore in Week 4 and Las Vegas in Week 7. Buffalo pulled out a 28-21 victory in the Chiefs’ last game, Nov. 2.

isiah pachec
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Radio options:

Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs for better than 30 years, handles play-by-play for the Chiefs Radio Network. He joins former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, the analyst. Josh Klingler reports from the sideline. In the Kansas City area, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM) and also on the station’s website.

ESPN Radio – for national listeners -- will have the game across its network of partners (check local listings). Steve Levy (play-by-play) and former Falcons and Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas (analyst) are on the call. Insider Dan Graziano is on the sideline.

Each club’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.

Spanish-language listeners can find the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to listen to the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

travis kelc
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Streaming options:

Chiefs fans don’t need to worry about the YouTube-ESPN carriage war. Kansas City isn’t scheduled to appear on another ESPN broadcast the rest of the regular season. In addition to YouTubeTV, fans can stream with the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. And after the contest, a replay of Chiefs-Broncos, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

