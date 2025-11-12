How to Watch, Listen and Stream Chiefs' Epic AFC West Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The CBS ‘A’ crew is unofficially the official broadcast team of the Kansas City Chiefs.
For the second straight game and the fourth time this year, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call a Chiefs game. While the CBS crew for next week’s showdown against Indianapolis hasn’t been announced, the A team is set in stone for the Thanksgiving clash in Dallas between the Chiefs and Cowboys.
The last time the Chiefs appeared on CBS, Nov. 2, Kansas City and Buffalo made viewership history for the network.
Day, kickoff time:
Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (2:25 p.m. MT, in Denver).
Television network:
The majority of the country, other than the DMV in Washington D.C. and large parts of Ohio, will get Chiefs-Broncos Sunday on CBS, the network’s marquee game in the late-afternoon window. In Kansas City, that's KCTV, Channel 5. In Denver, it's KCNC-TV, Channel 4.
Kansas City is scheduled for eight regular-season games on CBS this season, and possibly a ninth if the NFL assigns the network for a Week 18 rematch at Las Vegas.
Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports organization that guarantees every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Announcers:
In addition to the NFL’s top showdown every week, as well as occasional Super Bowls, Nantz also calls the Masters and Final Four. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins him as analyst in the booth. Wolfson is one of television’s most respected sideline reporters.
The Chiefs are 2-1 this year with the A crew from CBS, including Kansas City wins over Baltimore in Week 4 and Las Vegas in Week 7. Buffalo pulled out a 28-21 victory in the Chiefs’ last game, Nov. 2.
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs for better than 30 years, handles play-by-play for the Chiefs Radio Network. He joins former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, the analyst. Josh Klingler reports from the sideline. In the Kansas City area, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM) and also on the station’s website.
ESPN Radio – for national listeners -- will have the game across its network of partners (check local listings). Steve Levy (play-by-play) and former Falcons and Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas (analyst) are on the call. Insider Dan Graziano is on the sideline.
Each club’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can find the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to listen to the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
Chiefs fans don’t need to worry about the YouTube-ESPN carriage war. Kansas City isn’t scheduled to appear on another ESPN broadcast the rest of the regular season. In addition to YouTubeTV, fans can stream with the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. And after the contest, a replay of Chiefs-Broncos, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
