Here’s What Happened Last Time Chiefs Were 5–4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lou Anarumo is hard at work game planning Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs are coming off a bye facing a steep challenge against the Broncos.
It feels a lot like 2021, the last time the Chiefs opened a season at 5-4. Much like this season, Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled out of the gates. But that year, Kansas City rebounded in furious fashion, winning 11 of its final 13 games.
The two losses in that stretch? A 34-31 slugfest at Cincinnati in Week 17 and a season-ending 27-24 overtime loss in the AFC championship – both at the hands of Anarumo, then the Bengals’ defensive coordinator. It was the only time over the last six seasons Kansas City failed to advance to the Super Bowl.
One snap at a time
Could history repeat itself in 2025? Mahomes is taking nothing for granted.
“I mean, we got to get there first,” he said after the 28-21 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 2 game, asked about a potential return to Highmark Stadium in the playoffs. “We got a lot of good teams in our division, and they're playing really good football, and we're down there at third place right now. And so, we got to get back and get ourselves right. You know, we got to play better football.
“And right off the bye, we’re playing Denver. And so that'll be a huge game for us. And so, how can we respond with this bye week, getting ourselves better and self-scouting ourselves so that we can be better and go up against a tough division opponent?”
Like four years ago, the Chiefs get the Broncos out of their bye on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), hoping to secure a win just as they did in 2021.
That year, the Chiefs also occupied third place in the AFC West, thanks in part to an early season loss to the Chargers. But Kansas City chipped away at the Chargers’ lead, culminating in a 34-28 overtime win at SoFi Stadium in Week 16.
That was the first of three Chargers losses over their final four games to finish the year, forcing them out of the playoffs.
Playoffs would be minimum goal
While most expect Andy Reid’s Chiefs to make their 11th consecutive postseason appearance, whether they win the division is wildly uncertain. Kansas City has won nine straight AFC West titles (2016-24). The last time another team won the division, Denver parlayed that title into a Super Bowl victory in Peyton Manning’s final NFL game.
https://x.com/greggrosenthal/status/1988001605502005595
Ironically, that season also marked the worst in Manning’s Hall of Fame career. Denver in 2015 won with a vaunted defense and a suspect offense – much like the Broncos (8-2) are winning this season. They own a share of the NFL’s best record, thanks to a defense that ranks No. 3 in both scoring (17.3 points allowed per game) and yards (270.7).
It’s their pass rush, however, that strikes fear in opponents. The Broncos have 46 sacks, 14 more than any other team in 2025, most by any NFL defense over its first 10 games since the Vikings put up 50 in 1989. Plus, Denver is on pace to establish the NFL’s single-season record, eclipsing the 72 by the 1984 Chicago Bears.
