Experts Believe Chiefs Will Return to Super Bowl Sooner Rather Than Later

Although the 2025 NFL season is officially over, it is never too early to predict how next season could unfold, despite not knowing what this offseason has to offer.

On Wednesday, ESPN conducted a survey taken by 11 of its NFL experts, asking each person to provide predictions for Super Bowl LXI , the league MVP, and a bold take for the 2026 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs had at least one entry for each category. Here is what was said about the Chiefs' prospects in 2026.

National NFL Reporter, Dan Graziano Believes Chiefs' Super Bowl Absence Will be Brief

Dec 3, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles trying to avoid pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness (90) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Chiefs over Packers," Graziano said. "One down season and a torn ACL isn't enough to scare me off quarterback Patrick Mahomes and [head] coach Andy Reid. Mahomes recovers, along with the Kansas City offense, and the Chiefs claim their third Super Bowl title in five seasons."

Mahomes' recovery timeline is the key factor in this entire discussion, but if the 30-year-old quarterback ends up missing minimal time, Kansas City could be back in the Super Bowl . The Chiefs will also need to take great measures to improve their roster.

Andscape Senior NFL Writer, Jason Reid Predicts Chiefs to Take Down NFC West Team

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Chiefs over Rams. Anyone who knows Mahomes understands that he'll push himself to return in top form," Reid stated. "With him entering his age-31 season, team CEO Clark Hunt, coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach believe that the Chiefs' championship window remains wide open. They'll do their part to help Mahomes lead the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl championship since 2019."

Kansas City's Super Bowl window will always be at least ajar, but this offseason will be a telling sign of how the front office views the team's chances of competing in 2026.

NFL Analyst, Aaron Schatz Sees Bounce-Back Campaign for Mahomes

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs. I still think Mahomes is the best player in the game and I'm comfortable picking him to win the MVP every year," Schatz said. "His odds are as good as anyone, assuming he either returns in Week 1 from his knee injury or doesn't miss much time."

Mahomes was far from his usual self in 2025, struggling through stretches of the season, and his injury will make it difficult for him to play the entire season. However, if there is a quarterback who can return from a significant knee injury and win MVP, it would be the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Reid Also Expects a Bounce-Back Season from Defensive Star

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will revert to All-Pro form," Reid said. "Mahomes' defensive counterpart throughout Kansas City's dynastic run, Jones was not as disruptive in the interior or off the edge during the team's nightmarish 2025 season. Reenergized, the future Hall of Famer will be selected as a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in five seasons."

The 31-year-old defensive tackle seemed to have lost a step during this past season, but as Reid explained, the extra time off could benefit the three-time first-team All-Pro defensive lineman.