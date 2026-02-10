What Miami's Francis Mauigoa Could Bring to Chiefs

A crucial offseason begins for the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of Super Bowl LX. This year, the Chiefs didn't come anywhere close to the big game or the postseason, finishing 6-11 and an unusal amount of questions towards the roster heading into next month's new league year.

One of the key parts of the roster the Chiefs must figure out is their right tackle spot, as Jawaan Taylor captures a $20 million salary cap hit this offseason, making him a favorite to be cut to allow the franchise to breathe in free agency. That is why offensive tackle is a need for Kansas City, and they could look at the draft for direction with Miami standout Francis Mauigoa.

Overview of Mauigoa

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of the top offensive tackle recruits in the nation, Mauigoa was one of the many standouts at IMG Academy before committing to Miami, seeing playing time early in his career. For the past two seasons, including the 2025 campaign, Mauigoa was one of the top offensive linemen in not just the ACC but the entire FBS landscape.

He earned All-ACC honors for the past two years while being named a consensus All-American this season. Mauigoa also won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Award for the best blocker in the conference, now entering the NFL Draft as one of the top offensive linemen in the class.

Mauigoa's strengths

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium.

Mauigoa is a stout human, built with great density and sturdiness at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, displaying impressive functional athleticism for his size, along with quality short-area burst that makes room for explosive first-steps out of his stance, allowing him to get hands-on early in the repetition. Mauigoa plays with violent, heavy hands that create ample knockback ability and jolt opposing defenders.

Mauigoa plays with the typical wide base and tight hands you want to see from your offensive linemen, allowing him to play with an adequate base, great core strength, anchor, and knee bend at the point of attack. He has impressive hands to combat moves from opposing rushers and knows how to control the point in his pass sets with good grip strength and accurate punches to offset rushers.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

Offering a quality combination of body control, movement skills, grip strength, power, and leg drive, Mauigoa showcases immense ability and value as a blocker in any blocking scheme he will be asked to play in at the next level, providing a well-rounded skill set that will be hard to ignore for teams needing sturdy play at the position.

Mauigoa is only 20-years old and will be 21 for his entire rookie season, offering an incredibly high-ceiling at the next level as he continues to evolve his technique in pass sets and the run game.

Mauigoa's weaknesses

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the second year in a row, a top tackle enters the pre-draft process with arm length concerns. Mauigoa showed more often than not that his shorter-than-average arms for the position didn't affect his play too much, but some teams may take him off their boards because of measurement requirements they adhead to. If Mauigoa can find the specific pass sets that help alleviate potential concerns with arm length, he is on the right track, but could reduce inside to guard if it fails.

Mauigoa has good, not great, foot quickness and range on an island, and this sometimes will cause him to create softer edges for opposing rushers who can establish half-man relations to him. There are moments he overextends and allows defenders to work him across his face. This is where the technical development will be critical for Mauigoa as a potential offensive tackle.

What Mauigoa could bring to the Chiefs

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

Mauigoa will be an intriguing case of whether he is better suited at tackle or guard at the next level. On the surface, he displays the independent hand usage, short-area explosiveness, functional athleticism, quickness, and anchor to be a stout right tackle in most blocking schemes.

However, teams will nick him for his shorter arms and have moments of overextension in the run game while sometimes not having the footspeed to compensate against some quicker, explosive rushers. It will be better for Mauigoa, similar to the situation of Will Campbell, to fail inward to guard. If drafted by Kansas City, he would fit right in as a starting right tackle, but could transition to guard under the assumption Kingsley Suamataia regresses at left guard.

