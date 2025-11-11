Where Chiefs’ Defense Stands in the NFL After Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs' season has been a series of ups and downs on both sides of the football. Going into Week 11 against the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos, the Chiefs' defense will have to step up to the plate like they've done so all season.
In the Chiefs' last four games played, the defense has held its opponents to 11.25 points on average. That being said, going into a game like the one the Chiefs play in Week 11, it's important to look at how well the Kansas City franchise has performed defensively compared to other National Football League franchises.
Here's a breakdown of the Chiefs' defensive statistics going into Week 11, according to Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistics.
Defense Overall: 73.9 (T-7th in NFL)
The Chiefs' defense has been a tiny step behind the offense this season, but it's the defense that has allowed the offense the ability to be explosive. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo still knows what he's doing, overseeing the defense, which ranks them within the Top 10 of the NFL.
Run Defense: 67.5 (T-15th in NFL)
The Chiefs' run defense has been an area that has held it back this season, but in recent games, it has started to come around. Going up against the Broncos, it's vital for the defense to stop the run, or at least contain it better.
Tackling: 65.4 (5th in NFL)
The Chiefs' tackling game has been quite average, but according to PFF, only four franchises hold grades over 70. Nick Bolton leads the franchise in total tackles this season, similar to how he's done in years past.
Pass Rush: 68.1 (T-19th in NFL)
Through nine games in ten weeks, the Chiefs' defense has collected 20 sacks against quarterbacks, with George Karlaftis leading the charge with five. Down the stretch, this is an area the Chiefs' defense has to improve on, especially with the tough schedule of opponents on the horizon.
Coverage: 80.5 (2nd in NFL)
The coverage has been excellent for the Chiefs this season, as the secondary has been the unsung heroes of the season. The likes of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook have done exceptionally, giving the Chiefs their highest ranking on the defensive side of the ball.
