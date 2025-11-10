Why Chiefs-Broncos Could Define Kansas City’s Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are in an unfamiliar territory at this point in the season compared to how seasons have gone in the past. Sitting in third place in the AFC West after Week 10, this Week 11 matchup against their division rival Denver Broncos that much bigger.
The Broncos are riding a seven-game winning streak and have easily been the team to beat in the division. For the Chiefs, a team who's won the AFC West nine years straight, if they have any aspirations to become division champs for a tenth year in a row, this game is the biggest of the season.
Ask analyst Mike Florio, and he'll tell you the same thing, which he alluded to on a recent episode of Pro Football Talk, alongside Michael Holley.
Florio's Thoughts
"Are the Broncos about to nail down the AFC West? No. No. There's seven games left for them, and they have to deal with the Chargers and the Chiefs. They're not about ready," Florio said about the openness of the division.
"But they (Broncos) are in a position where they could get some separation and they could maybe begin the process of distancing themselves from the Kansas City Chiefs. That's the most important game of the year for the Chiefs so far next week. That's critical critical game for the Kansas City Chiefs coming up in Week 11. Must win for the Kansas City Chiefs."
The Rivalry
It's no secret that the Chiefs and Broncos will be a great matchup; both franchises play the other often and are competitive. For Patrick Mahomes he is in a position he's unfamiliar with, as a loss could set the franchise to 5-5 with seven games remaining, making their ceiling 12-5 at best.
Last season, the Broncos almost beat the Chiefs before Kansas City blocked what would have been a game-winning field goal. In Week 18, 2024, the Broncos laid waste to the Chiefs, beating them 38-0. If this game isn't the biggest must-win game for the Chiefs in the regular season, it's difficult to pick another.
